Cyber Insurance Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Size, Future Growth and Forecast by 2027

Cyber insurance also refers to as cyber liability or cyber risk insurance, is designed to facilitate the organizations to moderate the risk exposure by offsetting the costs associated with recovery from a cyber-security breach. A data breach is one of the key risk, which is insured under cyber insurance. Cyber insurance comprises of compensatory damages from lawsuits associated with a data breach including technological errors and omissions.

The cyber insurance market growth is driven by rising awareness regarding cyber risks among enterprises as well as the surging number of cyber-attack in the recent past. However, factors such as the complex and dynamic nature of cyber risks are the major factor hindering the cyber insurance market growth. Further, low cyber insurance market penetration in emerging countries offers a prospective opportunity for market growth.

Key Players:

Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty

2. American International Group Inc.

3. AON PLC

4. Chubb Limited

5. GSK Insurance

6. Lockton Companies Inc.

7. Munich Re Group

8. Travelers Companies

9. XL Group Ltd

10. Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Cyber Insurance Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Cyber Insurance Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Cyber Insurance Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Cyber Insurance Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

