mHealth Market 2020 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Masimo, AgaMatrix, Inc

In our study, we have segmented the mhealth market by services, devices and end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. In 2016, the remote monitoring services segment held the largest share of the market, by services. On the basis of the devices segment the market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. Based on end user, the market is categorized into mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others. The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.

The growth of the mhealth market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the wearable devices such with improved technology are considered as reliable tools for advanced health monitoring systems such as smart watch and fitness tracker. The devices include the features such as user-friendly, self-effacing and connected, wireless data transmission, real-time feedback, and alerting mechanisms. Due to owing these factors and with the improved technology, the mobile health and their innovative applications are help to drive the market in the forecast period. However, the policies and regulations for mHealth expected to hinder the growth of the global mhealth market.

Key Players:

LifeWatch

2. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

3. Medtronic

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. athenahealth, Inc.

6. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8. OMRON Corporation

9. Masimo

10. AgaMatrix, Inc

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the MHealth Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about MHealth Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The MHealth Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global MHealth Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 MHealth Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global MHealth Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

