Falcons vs Raiders live stream how to watch NFL football 2020 Reddit Online

The Las Vegas Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

Las Vegas scored first but ultimately less than the Kansas City Chiefs in their matchup last week. The Raiders were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap as they fell 35-31 to Kansas City. QB Derek Carr put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 275 yards on 31 attempts.

Meanwhile, Atlanta ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Saints when they played last week, losing 24-9. One thing working slightly against Atlanta was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Todd Gurley, who rushed for 26 yards on eight carries.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team’s points. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Las Vegas going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put the Raiders at 6-4 and the Falcons at 3-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Las Vegas is second worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 16 on the season. Atlanta has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 313.6 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

Odds

The Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

