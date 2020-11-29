Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Live Stream Reddit NFL FootBall 2020 How To Watch Week 12 Online Free

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts meet this Sunday for the second of their two meetings this year, and first place in the division is officially on the line. Both teams enter this matchup at 7-3, and the Titans are looking to avenge their embarrassing Week 10 loss to their bitter rival.

The Colts won the first meeting with the Titans by a score of 34-17, as Philip Rivers completed passes to eight different wide receivers while passing for a total of 308 yards and a touchdown. The Titans’ downfall came via special teams, as their reserve punter shanked a punt, had one blocked for a touchdown and kicker Stephen Gostkowski also missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in the second half after converting on a 50-yarder earlier in the matchup.

Both teams are coming off of huge overtime wins, as the Titans defeated the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 30-24, and the Colts took down the Green Bay Packers, 34-31. Derrick Henry again carried Tennessee to victory, as he registered 133 yards on the ground and the game-winning touchdown, while the Colts battled all the way back from a 14-point deficit to escape with the win. Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was clutch, as he nailed 4 of 5 field goal attempts, including the 39-yard game-winner, and also converted on both of his extra-point attempts.

Preview

The Colts lead the all-time series with the Titans, 35-16, and have won four out of the past five matchups. One team isn’t coming into this matchup with more momentum than the other, but the Titans surely want to avenge the loss they took to the Colts earlier this year. Henry has recorded six games in which he has rushed for over 100 yards this season, which is the most in the NFL. He’s aiming to make it three straight with over 100 rushing yards against the Colts, and has rushed for a touchdown in two out of the past three vs. Indy.

The game where he did not score a touchdown was the matchup earlier this season, but he still racked up 103 rushing yards. It proved that Henry cannot win every game by himself, and that the special teams need to be ready to play well this Sunday if the Titans want to tie the season series with the Colts and retake first place in the AFC South.

A big reason the Colts beat the Titans earlier this year is because of Nyheim Hines. He rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, and also caught five passes for 45 yards and another score. Rivers did a good job spreading the ball around, and that’s something that also guaranteed a victory.

Rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. had a big game with 101 yards on seven receptions, and he scored his first career touchdown last week against the Packers. The Titans have the sixth-worst pass defense in the league, so Pittman could be due for another big game. It would certainly help Indy’s chances of winning.

Prediction

The Titans have been swept many times by the Colts over the past several seasons, but I don’t think that will happen in 2020. The Titans had a four-point halftime lead against the Colts before special teams gaffes sparked a 21-0 Indy run, and if the Titans play sound football on Sunday, they should do enough to remain in the win column.