Cardinals vs Patriots Live Stream Reddit NFL FootBall 2020 How To Watch Week 12 Online

The Arizona Cardinals are on the road again Sunday and play against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Gillette Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Cardinals came up short against the Seattle Seahawks last week, falling 28-21. Arizona was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 88 yards in penalties. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Kyler Murray, who passed for two TDs and 269 yards on 42 attempts. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 138.60.

Meanwhile, New England scored first but ultimately less than the Houston Texans in their game last week. New England fell to Houston 27-20. The losing side was boosted by WR Damiere Byrd, who caught six passes for one TD and 132 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Byrd has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Arizona going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses put the Cardinals at 6-4 and the Patriots at a reciprocal 4-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arizona enters the matchup with 16 rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, New England is stumbling into the game with the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only six on the season.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

The Cardinals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

