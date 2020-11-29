Breast Imaging Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

The global breast imaging market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Breast imaging refers to a radiological technique for diagnosing breast cancer. It involves a range of equipment to screen, detect, and determine the location of the tumor. Breast imaging also helps in diagnosing breast-related infections, lesions, and cysts. It often includes procedures like mammography, breast biopsy, ultrasound, tactile imaging, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Breast imaging produces digital images in which the brightness and contrast can be altered accordingly to differentiate between the malignant and benign cells.

The high prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with increasing awareness towards its early detection, is propelling the demand for breast imaging. Additionally, numerous technological developments in the imaging equipment, such as the inception of breast tomosynthesis or 3D mammography, have enabled improved diagnosis of dense breast tissues. Moreover, the rising adoption of digital mammography systems over conventional analog devices due to their high detection rates is also catalyzing the market. Additionally, several cancer awareness campaigns conducted by various organizations and healthcare centers, along with rising healthcare expenditures, are also aggravating the demand for breast imaging.

Breakup by Technology:

Ionizing Breast Imaging Mammography Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography Molecular Breast Imaging Positron Emission Mammography Cone-Beam Computed Tomography

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Breast Ultrasound Breast MRI Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound Breast Thermography Electric Impedance Tomography

Optical Imaging

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Aurora Health Care Inc. (Schoen Clinic), Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc. (Onex Corporation), Delphinus Medical Technologies, Dilon Technologies Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Micrima Limited, Planmed Oy, Siemens Healthineers AG (Cerner Corporation), Toshiba Corporation, etc.

