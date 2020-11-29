Ethanol Bus Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global ethanol bus market is currently witnessing a strong growth. An ethanol bus is a public transit that relies on ethanol, which is produced from agricultural feedstock, agriculture waste and industrial residues, as a source of fuel. Ethanol is a biodegradable and cost-effective biofuel as compared to other fuel sources. Besides this, it also aids in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, owing to which ethanol bus is currently gaining traction around the world.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ethanol-bus-market/requestsample
The rising environmental concerns represent one of the major factors impelling the ethanol bus market growth. Governments of several countries, in confluence with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are undertaking various measures to minimize GHG emissions. Consequently, they are encouraging the adoption of hybrid and green fuel vehicles, such as ethanol buses. Apart from this, several leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focusing on the production of hybrid vehicle models. This, along with the rising popularity of hybrid ethanol-electric buses, is expected to drive the market further in the upcoming years.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ethanol-bus-market
Breakup by Type:
- First-Generation Ethanol Bus
- Second-Generation Ethanol Bus
Breakup by Application:
- School
- Municipal Traffic
- Others
Breakup by Ethanol Source:
- Corn
- Sugarcane
- Wheat
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Audi, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Ford, General Motors, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Jaguar Land Rover Holdings Ltd., John Deere, Nissan, Scania, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, etc.
Browse related Report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotics-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/thermal-energy-storage-market
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group