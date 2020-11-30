Breast Imaging Workstation Market Future Growth Prospect and Trends to 2030 Available in New Report

Global Breast Imaging Workstation Market: Overview

Breast imaging refers to a subspecialty in the field of diagnostic radiology. It comprises an extensive range of various imaging procedures. Breast MRI, breast ultrasound, breast tomosynthesis, diagnostic mammography, and screening mammography are some of the procedures for breast imaging. Medical imaging workstations are gathered diagnostic imaging system that comprise of all the elements needed for the purpose of automation of patient imaging. The global breast imaging workstation market is likely to be driven by the increased prevalence of breast cancer across the globe.

The breast imaging workstations include numerous hardware and software elements that assist in capturing the diagnostic images correctly and independently. All of these images are stored in a centralized server called “Picture Archiving & Communication System” or PACS. Relentless technological advancement made in this field is likely to amplify growth opportunities in the global breast imaging workstation market.

Modality, components, usage mode, application, clinical security type, end users, and region are the eight important parameters on the basis of which the global breast imaging workstation market has been classified. Such an elaborate analysis of the market comes with the sole purpose to provide stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global Breast Imaging Workstation market.

Global Breast Imaging Workstation Market: Notable Developments

An important market development that offers a quick glimpse of the dynamics pertaining to the global breast imaging workstation market is mentioned as below:

In February 2019, US-based prominent medical technology company, Hologic Inc. launched Unifi Analytics. It is a business intelligence tool, which helps healthcare facilities in the monitoring of technologists’ performance, prevention of sudden downtime, and management of mammography devices. Inventions such as this is expected to influence the market positively and diversify the product portfolio of the company.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global breast imaging workstation market comprise the below-mentioned:

Hologic, Inc.

Aurora Healthcare US Corp.

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

CMR Naviscan Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Global Breast Imaging Workstation Market: Key Trends

The global breast imaging workstation market is marked with the presence of the following key factors of growth, restraints, and opportunities.

Rising Incidences of Breast Cancer across the Globe to Generate Demand in the Market

The growth of global breast imaging workstation market is anticipated to be influenced by a rapid rise in the cases of breast cancer all over the world and increased awareness about the disease. In addition to that, technological progress made in the field and a rising number of screening programs and symposiums and conferences emphasizing on spreading awareness about the disease is likely to augur well for the global breast imaging workstation market.

Many of the developing countries are witnessing a rise in the private as well as government investments so as to meet up with the rising demand for breast cancer screening. Furthermore, improvement in the reimbursement policies in these developing countries are likely to pave way for rapid growth of the global breast imaging workstation market over the period of assessment, from 2020 to 2030. Breast ultrasound is one of the popular process as it does not expose the patient to harmful radiations yet accurately detects the presence of lesions, determines the nature of lesions and is able to differentiate between a solid mass and cyst.

Global Breast Imaging Workstation Market: Geographical Analysis

Throughout the period of assessment, North America is estimated to exert dominance over the global breast imaging workstation market. Aggressive marketing and promotion strategies of personalized medicines, rising government initiatives including the ones for precision medicines is estimated to foster growth of the breast imaging workstation market in North America.

