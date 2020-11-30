Myasthenia Gravis Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Myasthenia Gravis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global myasthenia gravis market was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Myasthenia gravis is a disorder that cause the weakness of skeletal muscles that body uses for movement. In myasthenia gravis, the immune system disrupts the transmission of nerve impulses to muscles by producing antibodies that binds to proteins important for nerve signal transmission. Antibodies normally bind to specific foreign particles and germs, marking them for destruction, but the antibody in myasthenia gravis attacks a normal human protein. In most affected individuals, the antibody targets a protein called acetylcholine receptor (AChR); in others, the antibodies attack a related protein called muscle-specific kinase (MuSK). In both cases, the abnormal antibodies lead to a reduction of available AChR

The myasthenia gravis market is currently having a great prosperity owing to rising focus on research and development. Thus, the several drugs are in pipeline under clinical development phases which will get approved in the near future providing targeted treatment options in the management of myasthenia gravis. Rapidly rising population with myasthenia gravis in emerging countries and serving the untapped geriatric population with autoimmune disease creates lucrative opportunity in the myasthenia gravis market

North America dominate the global myasthenia gravis market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Well established healthcare infrastructure, increase in drug development and availability of a wide array of treatment options to individuals suffering from myasthenia gravis are the factors anticipated to drive the growth of myasthenia gravis market.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for the myasthenia gravis market and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Vast patient pool, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for newer advanced therapies are key factors likely to boost myasthenia gravis market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rising awareness and growing economic is leading to propel the growth of myasthenia gravis treatment market.

Strong Pipeline to Drive Global Myasthenia Gravis Market

Around 80 to 100 types of autoimmune diseases have been identified; prevalence of most of these is increasing across the world. For instance, according to American College Of Rheumatology, the data recorded during 2012 – 2017, 799,003 individuals had a diagnosis of autoimmune diseases in Catalonia

According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), currently, 50 million people in the U.S. are living with autoimmune diseases.

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that affects voluntary muscles. This has led to increase in demand for the advanced therapies and thereby number of industry players are engaged in developing new products. Besides, increasing government funded research activities for drug development is expected to boost the growth of global myasthenia gravis market.

The development of new therapeutic targets to treat myasthenia gravis has opened a promising avenue for future growth of myasthenia gravis market. For instance, in October 2017, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received the FDA approval for use of Solaris in the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis

Rapid Immunotherapies Segment to Dominate Myasthenia Gravis Market

In terms of treatment type, the global myasthenia gravis market has been segmented into drug treatment, rapid immunotherapies and thymectomy. The rapid immunotherapies segment dominated the global myasthenia gravis market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Focus on product launch and approval is anticipated to drive the growth of segment.

Drug treatment segment is further bifurcated into cholinesterase inhibitors, chronic immunomodulators and monoclonal antibodies. The cholinesterase inhibitors sub-segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018 and is continue its dominance during the forecast period. Drug treatment is common treatment for the myasthenia gravis. For instance, according to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, common medications for myasthenia gravis include cholinesterase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies

Rapid immunotherapies segment is further divide into plasmapheresis and intravenous immunoglobulin. Intravenous immunoglobulin sub-segment dominate the market in 2018 and the segment is grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Global Myasthenia Gravis Market

In terms of region, the global myasthenia gravis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global myasthenia gravis market in 2018, followed by Europe.

North America accounted for major share of the global myasthenia gravis market in 2018. High disease prevalence, supportive healthcare infrastructure, and hub for key industry players are the major drivers of the myasthenia gravis market in the region. Moreover, early adoption of innovative technologies in drug development and strategic development of key players to support healthcare facilities are the factors boosting the growth of myasthenia gravis market in the region

The myasthenia gravis market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Unmet medical needs, untapped nature of the market, rising awareness, surge in geriatric population and focus in healthcare infrastructure are the key factors for growth in the region

Competitive Landscape

The global myasthenia gravis market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global myasthenia gravis market include Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC. (Flamel Technologies), CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A., Baxter International, Inc., Shire plc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

