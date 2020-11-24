Connected Mining Market 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by System and Solution with top key players like ABB Ltd.,Alastri,Caterpillar Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Hexagon AB

Connected mines are being quickly recognized as the next step in the management and extraction of mining resources. The primary function achieved through the implementation of connected mining is to speed up the workers’ mining process while ensuring the safety of the worker at the highest level. Safety is the top priority in any mining scenario, and implementation of the global connected mining market is instrumental in achieving the safest method of extracting resources possible. The safety and efficiency of workers in mining can be maintained at a high level through the use of secure IP networks and multi-service networks. They help to ensure optimum operating efficiency in terms of regular operations and can be maintained for longer durations at that efficiency as well.

Leading Players in the Connected Mining Market:

ABB Ltd.

Alastri

Caterpillar Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Io

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Trimble Inc.

The introduction of advanced technologies and the Internet of Things has dramatically enhanced the functionality spectrum on the global connected mining market. Their inculcation has allowed a large number of smaller enterprises to enter the market relatively easily. It has significantly improved the global cost-effectiveness quotient of the connected mining technologies.

The connected mining market has thus been able to gain ground in terms of demand and implementation at a rapid rate. Incorporating predictive maintenance into the global connected mining market further adds to the reliability of the system while at the same time minimizing the cost of maintenance resources. On-site costs can be improved through the use of digital tail monitoring controls while adding to the security solutions provided by in-ground sensors and performing multiple functions on single screens.

