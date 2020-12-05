How to watch Spence Jr. vs. Garcia: Undefeated welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. returns to the ring in a PPV match on December 5

The huge money-making fight with Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia fight live strem, back in May before the coronavirus pandemic scuppered those plans. And for the first time since lockdown, Spence is back in the ring against Garcia. Elsewhere on the bill, Eddie Hearn’s new signing Lerrone Richards is in action, as is potential future Saunders foe Spence vs Garcia is also in a big WBA lightweight title eliminator with Canadian Josh O’ReillyErrol Spence puts his welterweight world titles on the line against this weekend against Danny Garcia hoping to take a big step towards a super fight against the legendary Garcia or American rival Terence Crawford.

How to Watch Spence vs Garcia Live stream Online

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5

Start Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Live stream Stream: FOX Sports PPV

TV Channel: PPV (US) / Premier Sports (UK)

Online Coverage: BadLeftHook.com

Watch ExpressVPN @Spence vs. Garcia Fight Live stream

The Dallas fighter is said to have fully recovered a year on since escaping death in a serious car crash, even still it was a pleasant surprise to see the champion accept such a compelling fight on his return to the ring, with Garcia looking to win back the WBC belt he previously owned, in addition to the IBF title.

The 31-year-old has repeatedly said he is now ready to accept the toughest fights in pursuit of securing his legacy, with all of the top 147 pound fighters under the same promotional outfit as himself at the PBC – with the exception of Crawford, who knocked out Kell Brook last time out and is seemingly agitating for an exit with promoters Top Rank.

Garcia, who picked up a win earlier this year against Ivan Redkach, is known as one of the hardest hitters in the divisions, which will truly test Spence Jr’s chin, which proved more than durable in the war with Shawn Porter last year.

Danny Garcia has opportunity for new life in a crowded welterweight division against Errol Spence Jr.

You know the cycle. Boxing is forever in a rotation of “boom, lull, dead and boom” as stars rotate in and out of the sport’s landscape. That’s also the story of many fighters: booming early in their career, rising to the championship ranks and having their careers declared dead when they pick up a loss or two.

As boxing enters what looks to be the beginning of another boom — with heavyweight, lightweight and welterweight all loaded with talent and compelling fights — Danny Garcia is trying to revitalize his own career and return to the ranks of world champions for the first time since 2017 when he faces WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

After starting his career 33-0 and capturing the WBA crown at welterweight — including a lengthy reign as junior welterweight champ — Garcia lost a split decision to Keith Thurman in March 2017. The loss felt like something approaching karma after Garcia had arguably been gifted decision wins over Lamont Peterson and Mauricio Herrera. Two fights later, Garcia picked up a more decisive loss, dropping a split decision to Shawn Porter for then-vacant WBC welterweight belt.

In the wake of Porter’s win over Garcia, Errol Spence Jr. entered the ring and threw down a challenge to the winner, which Spence won in one of the best fights of 2019 by split decision.

With Spence and Terence Crawford emerging as the top stars in the welterweight division, and Thurman, Porter and Manny Pacquiao all grabbing the spotlight, Garcia has felt like the odd man out in a crowded and competitive 147-pound scene.Rebounding from the Porter loss with wins over Adrian Granados and Ivan Redkach didn’t drive Garcia back into the larger boxing consciousness, but he was the man Premier Boxing Champions tabbed to face Spence after Spence beat Porter, a fight complicated by Spence’s terrifying high-speed crash and a global pandemic.

“I picked Danny Garcia because he’s a tough opponent with a granite chin. He’s always in tough close fights. He’s going to bring the best out of me,” Spence said during a recent virtual media workout. “If I took a tune-up fight, I wouldn’t be as focused or dedicated as I am right now. I know Danny’s dad is pushing him to take my belts in my hometown. So I’m staying focused to make sure that doesn’t happen.” Garcia was once in position to be the man who did the picking. Now he’s become the picked. But he has the opportunity he’s been waiting for: the chance to get in the ring with one of boxing’s pound-for-pound elites and attempt to elevate himself to any number of huge money fights.

Furthermore, a win over Spence would possibly land Garcia in the discussion for 2020 Fighter of the Year. That’s the power of one big win in boxing, the chance to regain every bit of momentum and prestige lost in defeats to Thurman and Porter.

Porter defeated Garcia the year before and made one defence of his title against Yordenis Ugas before coming unstuck against Spence Jr in a split decision loss as ‘The Truth’ unified the division..

Here is everything we know about the fight and how you can watch it:

Errol Spence Jr. Bio:

Real name Errol Spence Jr.

Nickname(s) The Truth

Weight(s) Welterweight

Height 5 ft 9 1⁄2 in (177 cm)[1]

Reach 72 in (183 cm)[1]

Nationality American

Born March 3, 1990 (age 30)[2]

Long Island, New York, U.S.

Stance Southpaw

Boxing record

Total fights 26

Wins 26

Wins by KO 21

Losses 0

Danny Garcia Bio:

Real name Danny Óscar García

Nickname(s) Swift

Weight(s)

Light welterweight

Welterweight

Height 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)[1]

Reach 68 1⁄2 in (174 cm)[1]

Nationality American

Born March 20, 1988 (age 32)

Philadelphia,

Pennsylvania, U.S.

Stance Orthodox

Boxing record

Total fights 38

Wins 36

Wins by KO 21

Losses 2

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday, 5 December in Arlington, Texas at the Dallas Cowboys’ home, AT&T Stadium.

It will see around 11,000 fans in attendance with the Cowboys already showcasing their ability to welcome socially-distanced spectators during the Bxing season.

Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring against Danny Garcia

(Getty)

The fight will start on 6 December in the UK, with ring walks expected after 4am and the fight to start 15-20 minutes following that.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia will be broadcast in the UK on Premier Sports.

The service is available through their monthly payment option of £9.99, which also includes Guinness PRO14 rugby, La Liga and Serie A – sign up to purchase the big fight here.

The action can then be streamed from any mobile or tablet device or cast straight onto a smart TV with the official Premier Sports app.

Spence vs Garcia full card

Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota

Josesito Lopez vs Francisco Santana

Julio Ceja vs Eduardo Ramirez

Odds:

Errol Spence Jr: 1 / 3

Errol Spence Jr by KO or TKO: 11 / 4

Errol Spence Jr by decision: 8/11

Danny Garcia: 9/4

Danny Garcia by KO or TKO: 9/1

Danny Garcia by decision: 9/2

Draw: 22/1

The game Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia fight has really jacked up the spirits of boxing fans across the nations and of all age groups. These two boxers are idols of the current boxing generation. There is nothing that can stop them from ruling the scene as they have the full support of boxing fans and the community by their side. Let’s see how things fare up and which player comes out as victor on this match.