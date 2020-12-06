NFL Lions vs. Bears: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Spread, Radio, Game Time and More. Darrell Bevell makes his head-coaching debut this weekend as the Lions travel to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1:00 p.m. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Watch Bears vs. Lions: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NFL game

Who’s Playing

Detroit @ Chicago

Current Records: Detroit 4-7; Chicago 5-6

What to Know

The Detroit Lions haven’t won a contest against the Chicago Bears since Dec. 16 of 2017, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Lions and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like Detroit got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between Detroit and the Houston Texans last Thursday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 41-25. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of RB Adrian Peterson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Peterson’s performance made up for a slower contest against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. Peterson’s sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road by a decisive 41-25 margin. Chicago was down 41-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB David Montgomery put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 103 yards on the ground on 11 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Montgomery has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Detroit is now 4-7 while the Bears sit at 5-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 17 on the season. Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only two on the season. We’ll see if Detroit’s defense can keep Chicago’s running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $94.81

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won six out of their last 11 games against Detroit.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler

Analyst: Chris Spielman

Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

TV map: See where the Detroit-Chicago matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy of 506sports

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Priority Health on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman’s opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week’s game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J. Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores around the league and more.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game’s grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you’d look like with Coach Patricia’s beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.