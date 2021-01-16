NASA’s safety technicians expressed concerns over the upcoming Starliner test flight

The safety technicians stated that Boeing’s ongoing upgrade procedures on the CST-100 Starliner space vehicle would not be complete by the time they start the test flights. The experts argue that the technicians might rush the adjustments’ implementation, ruining the initial good thoughts to meet the leaders’ deadline. Donald McErlean of Boeing explained that they had made a lot of progress since they conducted the catastrophic test flights. McErlean was doubtful that this new mission would succeed after the enormous system failure in the previous test mission brought down the craft.

Nevertheless, McErlean revealed few technical changes that they are conducting on the spacecraft before it is fit for test flights and missions. Most of the vital components like the service module, spacecraft adaptor, and the crew capsule are almost complete. NASA and Boeing revealed that this mission would proceed before next year, followed by a three-member crewed launch mid next year. The two companies explained that these missions’ success would activate Starliner missions’ initiation to the International Space Station before 2022.

The two agencies’ targets are what the reviewers connote as the probable possibility of the missions going wrong. The reviewers argue that the technicians work under pressure when given deadlines. This pressure might cause some of them to meltdown and confuse the adjustments messing up the whole space vehicle. Nevertheless, the developers are keen to fix the reviewers’ 60 recommendations without considering the order of importance. Resolving all the recommendations will prove the efficiency of the technicians. Additionally, the test flight will demonstrate the spacecraft’s crowning to start making actual missions to various stations and locations in the cosmos.

The reviewers said that they would not relent on being detailed about the recommendations. They argue that this is the only method to help them avoid sending the astronauts to their untimely deaths. Some of the changes include installing software that monitors the operation of various elements of the spacecraft. Close to 50% of the remaining recommendations revolve around the communication between the space vehicle and the control center.

To sum up, one of the reviewers, Patricia Sanders, stated that they are drawing many of the previous mission lessons. She said that they don’t hope for the space vehicle to zoom out of existence due to changeable programs. Boeing and NASA are ready to make as many changes to ensure the mission is a success.