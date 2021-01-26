Project Portfolio Management Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Broadcom, Planview, Planisware

Latest released the research study on Global Project Portfolio Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Project Portfolio Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Project Portfolio Management Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Broadcom (United States), Planview, Inc. (United States), Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Changepoint Corporation (United States), Workfront, Inc. (United States) and Planisware (France)

Brief Overview on Project Portfolio Management

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is the centralized management of the processes, methods, and technologies used by project managers and project management offices (PMOs) to prioritize investments and the return-on-investments of an organization’s portfolio of initiatives. Project portfolio management is often used to understand how investments are made across an organization and determine how certain investments will impact the business or if they align with the organization’s larger goals or plans. It provides a framework for issue resolution and risk mitigation. The project portfolio management process helps companies predict outcomes and plan for projects that will offer the best results.

Project Portfolio Management Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), Component (Software, Services), End User (BFSI, Government, Engineering & Construction, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Others)

Market Trend

Better Data Visualization & Integration with other Tools

Collaboration across Boundaries

Push Technologies and Analytics

Market Drivers

The growing need for better IT governance and to improve project success rates across different industry verticals are driving the demand for the project portfolio management market.

Increase Business Value by Aligning Projects with Organisations Strategic Direction

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices in Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based PPM Solution

Opportunities

New Technologies and Linking to New Knowledge Domain for Complex Environment of Organization

Easy-to-Use Enterprise Project Portfolio Management Software

Digitalization and Cloud

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Project Portfolio Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Project Portfolio Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Project Portfolio Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Project Portfolio Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Project Portfolio Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Project Portfolio Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Project Portfolio Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Project Portfolio Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

