Land Mobiles Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Land Mobiles Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Land Mobiles market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Land Mobiles market include: , Motorola Solutions, Relm Wireless (BK Technologies), Raytheon, Thales, JVC Kenwood, Harris Corporation, Hytera, Icom, Leonardo SpA, Simoco, Codan Radio, Tait Communications, Neolink

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Land Mobiles market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Land Mobiles Market Segment By Type:

, 40MHz – 174MHz, 200MHz – 512MHz, 700MHz – 1000MHz

Global Land Mobiles Market Segment By Application:

, Public Safety, Military, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, Mining, Telecommunications, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Land Mobiles market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Land Mobiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Land Mobiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Land Mobiles market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Land Mobiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Land Mobiles market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Land Mobiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 40MHz – 174MHz

1.3.3 200MHz – 512MHz

1.3.4 700MHz – 1000MHz

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Land Mobiles Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Public Safety

1.4.3 Military

1.4.4 Aerospace

1.4.5 Marine

1.4.6 Construction

1.4.7 Mining

1.4.8 Telecommunications

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Land Mobiles Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Land Mobiles Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Land Mobiles Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Land Mobiles Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Land Mobiles Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Land Mobiles Market Share of Key Regions 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Land Mobiles Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Land Mobiles Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Land Mobiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Land Mobiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Land Mobiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Land Mobiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Land Mobiles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Land Mobiles Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Land Mobiles Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 40MHz – 174MHz Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 200MHz – 512MHz Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.3 700MHz – 1000MHz Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Land Mobiles Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Land Mobiles Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Land Mobiles Ex-factory Price by Type 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Land Mobiles Consumption by Application 6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Land Mobiles Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Land Mobiles Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North AmericaLand Mobiles Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 North America Land Mobiles Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in North America

6.3.4 North America Land Mobiles Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Land Mobiles Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 Europe Land Mobiles Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Land Mobiles Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Land Mobiles Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Land Mobiles Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Land Mobiles Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Land Mobiles Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.6.2 Japan Land Mobiles Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Land Mobiles Import & Export

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Land Mobiles Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.7.2 South Korea Land Mobiles Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.7.3 Key Players in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Land Mobiles Import & Export 7 Land Mobiles Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Land Mobiles Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Land Mobiles Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Land Mobiles Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Land Mobiles Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Land Mobiles Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Land Mobiles Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Land Mobiles Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Land Mobiles Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Land Mobiles Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Land Mobiles Consumption by Regions

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Land Mobiles Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Land Mobiles Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Land Mobiles Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobiles Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobiles Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Land Mobiles Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Turkey

7.6.5 GCC Countries

7.6.6 Egypt

7.6.7 South Africa 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Motorola Solutions

8.1.1 Motorola Solutions Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.1.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.1.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development

8.2 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies)

8.2.1 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.2.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.2.5 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Recent Development

8.3 Raytheon

8.3.1 Raytheon Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.3.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.3.5 Raytheon Recent Development

8.4 Thales

8.4.1 Thales Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.4.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.4.5 Thales Recent Development

8.5 JVC Kenwood

8.5.1 JVC Kenwood Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.5.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.5.5 JVC Kenwood Recent Development

8.6 Harris Corporation

8.6.1 Harris Corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.6.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.6.5 Harris Corporation Recent Development

8.7 Hytera

8.7.1 Hytera Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.7.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.7.5 Hytera Recent Development

8.8 Icom

8.8.1 Icom Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.8.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.8.5 Icom Recent Development

8.9 Leonardo SpA

8.9.1 Leonardo SpA Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.9.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.9.5 Leonardo SpA Recent Development

8.10 Simoco

8.10.1 Simoco Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Land Mobiles

8.10.4 Land Mobiles Product Introduction

8.10.5 Simoco Recent Development

8.11 Codan Radio

8.12 Tait Communications

8.13 Neolink 9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Land Mobiles Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Land Mobiles Production Value Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Land Mobiles Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Land Mobiles Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Land Mobiles Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Land Mobiles Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Land Mobiles Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Land Mobiles Production Value Forecast by Type 10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Land Mobiles Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Land Mobiles Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Land Mobiles Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 UK

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Land Mobiles Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 South Korea

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Australia

10.5.6 Indonesia

10.5.7 Thailand

10.5.8 Malaysia

10.5.9 Philippines

10.5.10 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Land Mobiles Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobiles Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Land Mobiles Sales Channels

11.2.2 Land Mobiles Distributors

11.3 Land Mobiles Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

