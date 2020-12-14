Enteral Feeding Devices Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities

According to the IMARC Group Enteral feeding devices consist of several tools and equipment that deliver food directly into the digestive tract through a feeding tube. Enteral feeding technique is primarily used for patients experiencing difficulties in the oral intake of food products, liquids, and nutritional supplements. Feeding pumps, enteral syringes, tubes, giving sets, and consumables are some of the common types of enteral feeding devices. These devices provide consistent delivery of food containing proteins, carbohydrates, water, minerals, vitamins, etc.

Download PDF Brochure of the “report name” @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/enteral-feeding-devices-market/requestsample

The rising incidences of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and gastrointestinal ailments, are among the primary factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population who are prone to complications of immobility is also inducing the demand for enteral feeding devices. Additionally, the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, dementia, etc., that impact the patient’s ability to swallow is further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, the emergence of low-profile gastrostomy buttons that are suitable for both children and adult patients is also catalyzing the market growth. In the coming years, the rising demand for neonatal and preterm enteral feeding devices will continue to drive the global market.

For more information about this report, visit:

Buy this report @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/enteral-feeding-devices-market

Breakup by Product Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Giving Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Adults

Pediatrics

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Browse Related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/nucleic-acid-testing-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyvinyl-alcohol-technical-material-market-report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/digestive-health-products-market

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Amsino International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corporation, Fresenius Kabi Aktiengesellschaft (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA) and Moog Inc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group