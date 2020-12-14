Wound Healing Assessment Market to Witness a Substantiation between 2020 and 2030

A wound is an injury that causes disruption in the progression of the lining in the epithelium of the mucosa or skin which leads to physical damage. Wounds can be classified into two major categories i.e. acute wounds which heal within 3 weeks while chronic wounds remain for a longer duration of minimum 3 months from the time of injury. Wound healing is a highly regulated process to retain the injured skin barrier function. Types of wound healing include Primary Intention Wound Healing, Secondary Intention Wound Healing and Tertiary Intention Wound Healing. The Wound Healing Society categorized chronic wounds into four types: diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial insufficiency ulcers, and venous ulcers. Wound healing assessment is a part of the management of wounds that gather information about the patient’s wound before prescribing any treatment options. According to NCBI, in the US the prevalence rate of wound care is around 2% of the total population, which is estimated to cost around USD 20 billion over the forecast period. The number of wound healing assessment and monitoring systems is available in the market such as CarePICS, eKare InSight, EPISCAN I-200, Kent Handheld Imaging Device, Parable Mobile Wound Management Software, WoundVision Scout. The global wound healing assessment market is driven by the rising prevalence of surgical wounds and ulcers, rise in demand for evidence-based advanced wound healing assessment products, increase in aging population, rising R&D activities and research in wound healing and rising awareness in wound healing and its assessment and techniques. The wound healing assessment market growth is anticipated to be driven by suitable demographic factors such as increasing aging population and rising incidences of long-term duration wounds.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26899

The global wound healing assessment market is segmented on the basis of wound types, phases of wound, parameters and end user.

Wound Healing Assessment Market Segmentation by wound types Surgical Traumatic Diabetic and Neuropathic ulcer Arterial ulcer Venous ulcer Pressure ulcer

Wound Healing Assessment Market Segmentation by phases Hemostasis phase Inflammatory phase Proliferative phase Maturation (remodeling) phase

Wound Healing Assessment Market Segmentation by parameters Tissue type Wound exudate Periwound condition Pain level Size

Wound Healing Assessment Market Segmentation by end users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Wound Care Clinics Home Care Settings Others



Time to heal, frequency of change in dressing and complications are three most important cost drivers in wound healing assessment market. With the use of modern technology for rapid wound healing assessment, all of these cost drivers is reduced.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/26899

Geographically, wound healing assessment market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global wound healing assessment market as due to developed heath care systems and increase in per capital healthcare expenditures in wound healing. Europe is anticipated to hold second largest market share in terms of global wound healing assessment market due release of funds for research, increased in healthcare expenditures in wound healing, increased in patient population. Asia Pacific stands the rapid growing region for the wound healing assessment market due to the existing developing economies like India and China and also good government policies and increased in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of wound healing assessment market. The Middle East & Africa has the least percentage in terms of global wound healing assessment market due to poor economies.

Some of the key players leading in wound healing assessment market are: Acelity, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Derma Sciences Inc., Life Medical Sciences Inc, Forticell Bioscience, Inc., Advanced Tissue, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp etc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Ltd., Cardinal Health, LLC. Top leader in wound healing market in 2018 is Yunnan Baiyao Group Co., Ltd, as it is widely recognized in plasters/adhesive bandages.

You Can Request for TOC Here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26899

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com