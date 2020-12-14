Europe drug modelling software market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2027

The Europe drug modelling software market is expected to reach US$ 3,215.94 million by 2027 from US$ 1,826.99 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing adoption of in-silico modelling tools in drug discovery, and increasing economic burden of drug discovery in the region are the key factors driving the growth of drug modelling software. However, lack of data standardization is the major factor hindering the market growth in Europe.

Drug modelling has become an essential tool in the drug design process. Software based drug discovery and development methods are playing key role in the development of novel drugs. Software based methods such as molecular modelling, structure-based drug design, structure-based virtual screening, ligand interaction and molecular dynamics are considered to be powerful tool for investigation of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of drugs. These methods are fast, accurate, and provide valuable insights of experimental findings and mechanisms of action. In addition, appropriate implementation of these techniques may help in reducing cost of drug designing and development.

EUROPE DRUG MODELLING SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Database

Software

Others

By Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Computational Physiological Medicine

Disease Modeling

Medical Imaging

Predictive Analysis of Drug Targets

Simulation Software

Cellular Simulation

Others

In the last few years, several computational tools have been developed for the identification, selection, and optimization of pharmacological lead candidates. Currently, there are several computational approaches available for the drug discovery process. The predictive power of these tools has been proven to be very advantageous, allowing researchers to bypass the screening of billions of molecules. As a result, computational services, such as quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR), modelling, and computer-aided drug design (CADD), have now become an integral part of the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies that are focused on the development of large molecules are likely to continue outsourcing their respective drug discovery and development operations from drug Modelling providers.

With COVID-19 increasing numbers in the region, every ounce of technological innovation and ingenuity is harnessed to fight this pandemic and brings us one-step closer to overcoming it. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are playing a key role in better understanding and addressing the COVID-19 crisis. In the fight against COVID-19, organizations have been quick to apply their machine learning expertise in several areas: scaling customer communications, understanding how COVID-19 spreads, and speeding up research and treatment. Computational Modelling has uses in the battle against Covid-19 beyond analyzing the structure of the virus itself. French artificial intelligence start-up Exact Cure is seeking to model and predict the efficacy and pharmacokinetics of already approved drugs being studied for Covid-19. Additionally, the initiatives of governments in the region open a window of opportunities for drug modelling software market.

