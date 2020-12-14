Asia Pacific drug modelling software market Research 2020 : Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – by Type, Application, and Region

The Asia Pacific drug modelling software market is expected to reach US$ 2,401.22 million by 2027 from US$ 1,252.66 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing adoption of in-silico modelling tools in drug discovery, and increasing economic burden of drug discovery in the region are the key factors driving the growth of drug modelling software. However, less adoption in emerging countries is the major factor hindering the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Drug modelling has become an essential tool in the drug design process. Software based drug discovery and development methods are playing key role in the development of novel drugs. Software based methods such as molecular modelling, structure-based drug design, structure-based virtual screening, ligand interaction and molecular dynamics are considered to be powerful tool for investigation of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of drugs. These methods are fast, accurate, and provide valuable insights of experimental findings and mechanisms of action. In addition, appropriate implementation of these techniques may help in reducing cost of drug designing and development.

ASIA PACIFIC DRUG MODELLING SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Database

Software

Others

By Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Computational Physiological Medicine

Disease Modeling

Medical Imaging

Predictive Analysis of Drug Targets

Simulation Software

Cellular Simulation

Others

Moreover, a growing number of AI start-ups in drug discovery technologies is further accelerating the growth of the drug modelling software market . Exscientia, a start-up working with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (Japan), is using artificial intelligence to create an OCD drug, reduce the creation time from four years down to less than a year. In the field of mental health, this type of efficient drug discovery offers increased effectiveness in the treatment.

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), officially named as COVID-19 by the WHO, has spread to more than 170 countries, including China prompting the WHO to declare the disease as a global pandemic. As research details emerge, the data pool grows exponentially, beyond the capacity of human intelligence alone to handle. Artificial intelligence (AI) is adept at identifying patterns from big data, and this piece will elucidate how it has become one of humanity’s ace cards in handling this crisis. Pune-based drug discovery research company Novalead will study the effectiveness of an anti- parasitic drug in the recovery of moderately ill Covid-19 patients. Hence, such outbreaks continue, the need for new technological advanced products nationwide increases and thereby positively impacting the market.

