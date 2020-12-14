Asia Pacific intraoperative neuromonitoring market -Global Trends, Demand, Top Leaders , Analysis Report and Forecast

The Asia Pacific intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to reach US$ 915.59 million by 2027 from US$ 491.50 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.



Factors such as rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancements in the field of neuromonitoring are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled professionals is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013992/

Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IOM) is an integral part of most of the surgical procedures. It has been widely used to prevent the neurological damage caused during number of surgeries, identify neural structures and thereby prevent post-operative impairments. IOM employs a wide range of modalities, which includes motor evoked potentials (MEPs), somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPs), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography, brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), and visual evoked potentials (VEPs).

SIA PACIFIC INTRAOPERATIVE NEUROMONITORING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Systems

Accessories

Services

By Source

Insourced Monitoring

Outsourced Monitoring

By Modality

Motor Evoked Potentials

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials

Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials

Visual Evoked Potentials

By Application

Spinal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular Surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgeries

traumatic brain injuries have also increased, leading to brain-related fatalities. For instance, Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of mortality and morbidity. China has more patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) than most other countries in the world, making this condition a major public health concern. Population-based mortality of TBI in China is estimated to be approximately 13 cases per 100 000 people, which is similar to the rates reported in other countries. Intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) is the only option to assess the early symptoms and conditions during emergency brain trauma. These benefits have made it mandatory in neurosurgeries. Rising prevalence of neurological diseases is anticipated to drive the need for the IONM, in turn, increasing demand for IONM products.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013992/

Asia Pacific countries are expecting to witness a huge challenge due to growing COVID-19. The pandemic could affect three main aspects of the global economy: production, supply chain, and firms and financial markets. However, coherent, coordinated, and credible policy responses are expected to offer the best chance at limiting the economic fallout. This pandemic is affecting the business operation of the various key players operating in this region.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]