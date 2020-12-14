Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2020- Key Trends, Demand, Growth Factors and Regional Forecast till 2027

According to our new market research study on “Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Source, Application, Modality and End User” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,050.41 million by 2027 from US$ 596.95 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe intraoperative neuromonitoring market and the factors driving the market growth along with those hindering it.

In 2019, the systems segment accounted for the largest market share of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market. Systems in intraoperative monitoring are becoming a crucial factor in neurosurgery as it offers an early warning concerning motor & sensory functions during surgery, thus yielding better results and avoiding post-operative neurophysiological deficits. Moreover, market players are developing new products to gain high market share.

The growth of the Europe intraoperative neuromonitoring market is mainly attributed to grow due to rising prevalence of neurologic disorders such as, stroke, cerebral aneurysms and others, increasing research and funds along with the developments made by the players operating in the region. In France and UK, the market is expected to grow due to the rise in the geriatric population leads to the risk of age-related diseases such as cardiovascular, spinal diseases, orthopedic diseases, and more. Therefore, the need for the advancements in medical and materials science is rising in the region. However, the lack of the skilled professional issue is the major factor hindering the market growth in Europe.

The Report Segments Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market as Follows:

Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Product

Systems

Services

Accessories

Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Source

Insourced Monitoring

Outsourced Monitoring

Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IOM) is an integral part of most of the surgical procedures. It has been widely used to prevent the neurological damage caused during number of surgeries, identify neural structures and thereby prevent post-operative impairments. IOM employs a wide range of modalities, which includes motor evoked potentials (MEPs), somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPs), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography, brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), and visual evoked potentials (VEPs).

The growing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing emphasis on patient safety during complicated surgeries are driving the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market. Neurological diseases encompass the brain, spine, and the nerve disorders.

The neurovascular systems are dependent on the continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients. The supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain is essential for its working. Therefore, a defect in the system can impair the function and become a life-threatening factor. Neurological complications include stroke and spinal cord ischemia. During recent years, the prevalence of neurological disorders has increased significantly. For instance, the cerebral aneurysm is one of the neurovascular diseases that is rising significantly. According to the NHS, 3% of people in the UK suffer from brain aneurysm rupture.

