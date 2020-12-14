North America intraoperative neuromonitoring market Size Share and Industry Report Forecast 2027

The North America intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to reach US$ 1,874.02 million by 2027 from US$ 1,029.17 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Factors such as rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancements in the field of neuromonitoring are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled professionals is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IOM) is an integral part of most of the surgical procedures. It has been widely used to prevent the neurological damage caused during number of surgeries, identify neural structures and thereby prevent post-operative impairments. IOM employs a wide range of modalities, which includes motor evoked potentials (MEPs), somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPs), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography, brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), and visual evoked potentials (VEPs).

Advancements in neuromonitoring have helped the surgeons minimize the risks during surgery when the central nervous system (CNS) is at risk. Many advanced products are being launched in the field of neuromonitoring, further driving the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2019, Alphatec Holdings Inc. has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its automated SafeOp neuromonitoring system. It offers real-time intraoperative nerve location and health assessment. To date, The SafeOp technology has been used in over 1,000 surgeries to identify nerve injury and has proved reliability in monitoring peripheral nerves in spine surgery.

NORTH AMERICA INTRAOPERATIVE NEUROMONITORING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Systems

Accessories

Services

By Source

Insourced Monitoring

Outsourced Monitoring

By Modality

Motor Evoked Potentials

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials

Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials

Visual Evoked Potentials

By Application

Spinal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular Surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgeries

North America is witnessing the growing number of COVID-19 cases; The patients suffering from critical surgeries such as spinal surgery, neurosurgery, and ENT surgery need physical attention and need to perform procedures in the clinics. The procedure includes Intraoperative Neuromonitoring, by systems, services and accessories. As the surgical treatment, procedures are directly contacted with patients’ that has a possible risk of infections, for the preventing the spread of COVID-19 it is requested to maintain social distancing as there is a greater risk of being infected with coronavirus due to direct exposure to oral fluids of the patients. Therefore, it is likely to affect the intraoperative neuromonitoring market owing to the above mention points.

