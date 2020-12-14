North America syringe market Trend by 2027 By Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Business Overview, Regional Analysis

The North America syringe market is projected to reach US$ 9,612.96 million by 2027 from US$ 4,427.49 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, growing number of chronic diseases and infectious diseases and increased adoption of injectable drugs. However, the market is likely to have negative impact due to growing cases of needle-stick injuries.

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013995/

Chronic diseases, namely diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, are among the primary causes of death in adults. Infectious diseases are also the top causes of death in children and adults. The chronic and infectious diseases require continuous diagnosis using various medical tests requiring the use of syringes.

North America Syringe Market – Market Segmentation

By Syringes Type

Luer Lock Syringes

Glass Syringes

Luer Slip Syringes

Others

By Application

Aesthetics

Human Health

Lab / Industrial

Others

By Usability

Sterilizable/Reusable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

According to WHO estimations, around 16 billion injections are administered every year globally. It has been estimated that chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide. According to CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP), 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease, and 4 in 10 adults in the US have two or more of them. According to the American Diabetes Association, in 2017, Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the US. Many of these patients are advised regular intravenous administration of insulin, which increases the demand for syringes.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013995/

Infectious diseases are the second-top cause of deaths worldwide and are among the top causes of death in children under age 5. For instance, according to the estimations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 1.7 million hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) occurred in 2017, and 99,000 associated deaths annually in American hospitals. It is estimated that nearly 32.0% of HAIs are urinary tract infections (UTIs), 22.0% are surgical site infections (SSIs), 15.0% are pneumonia, and 14.0% are bloodstream infections (BSIs).

The growing adoption of injectable drugs for the treatment of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to drive the syringe market market growth during the forecast period.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]