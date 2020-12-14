The Sinuscope Market to grow superlatively in the next 10 years

A Sinuscope is a medical device which is essentially a unit provided with a high definition optical scope used to study nasal and sinus passages in a body. It is often used by the ENT department of hospitals and specialized clinics. Mostly the Sinuscopes are generally designed with a rigid scope, designed using exceptional fiber optic lens technology. The scope provides clear images of the finest structures in the inspection area. It requires a light source like all other endoscopes and a camera and an illumination system is attached with the sinuscope for premium light source and image quality.

Most of the sinuscopes come with a suction/irrigation handle and an interchangeable suction/irrigation sheath, providing different moving angles so that they can be easily controlled by the physician (majorly observed 00 , 300,700) using them. A Sinuscope is mostly used to examine sinus passages and cavities, facio-plastic surgery and for the removal of anomalous growths, such as polyps. The entire sinuscope is analysed with its construction detailing leading from a distal end, sheath, ocular funnel, connection for illumination fiber and proximal end. One of the biggest factors aiding the growth of this market is that there are no alternative devices available that can be used in place of a sinuscope and hence, the market is expected to grow at a decent pace.

Sinuscope Market: Market Dynamics

Sinuscopes can only be used by trained medical professionals in medical facilities as one must be skilled to handle the device properly. Many new forms, such as direct videolaryngoscopy using zero degree sinuscope, make a highly economical procedure. In other cases, where true vocal cord and trachea are properly anaesthetized with topical lidocaine, even trachea can be assessed nicely at times. However, it is mandatory to clean, disinfect and sterilize the sinuscope prior to using it. This often elongates the whole process. Difficulty has also been observed in many cases while performing procedures with a sinuscope in cases of severe trismus. The optical fiber present in sinuscope emits high energy light at the distal end, which can cause the temperature of the body tissue to rise, leading to the patient experiencing severe uncomfortable situations. That apart, the high cost of sinuscopes is another factor inhibiting its adoption in less developed sectors. All of these factors may come together to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Sinuscope market: Segmentation

By Key Product Type:

7mm sinuscopes

0mm sinuscopes

Others

By End Users:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Others

Geographically, the market for Sinuscopes can be segmented into six regions — North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific exc. China, Middle East & Africa and China. North America dominates the global sinuscope market owing to the advanced procedures being used in the region and favorable healthcare scenario. The market competition is constantly growing with rise in technological innovations and mergers & acquisition activities in the industry. Europe represents the next leading market with Germany, Italy, U.K. and France holding major shares in the sinuscope market.

Asia-Pacific will witness high growth rate in the coming years due to increasing public awareness about the importance of health and new technologies available, improving access to healthcare facilities and rising healthcare infrastructure as well as due to the rise in ENT cases. However, new vendors entering the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on quality, reliability and innovations in technology. MEA represents the least market share globally in the sinuscope market due to the population difference and is projected to observe a change in its share due to the healthcare advancements being made in the region.

Some of the major key players in the sinuscope market include ,

AMD Global Telemedicine

GAES

Olympus America

asap endoscopic products

XION GmbH

LocaMed

Optim

MedServ

KARL STORZ

Entermed

Henke-Sass

Wolf GmbH

Easmed

Beijing Hamamatsu

Basda

