Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2026

The demand for monosodium glutamate (MSG) market rides on the back of attractive strides made in the food processing industries world over. MSG is one of the most abundant, naturally-occurring non-essential amino acid in variety of foods. Its usage as food additive and flavor enhancer has gained worldwide traction over the past few years. It is added to a wide range of dairy products and bakery consumed in several countries world over. In addition, MSG is extensively used in sauces, milk and meat products, cheeses, seasonal blends, and instant noodles. The rising use of MSG-containing food served by institutional food service providers is also bolstering prospects of the market. MSG has been extensively used in fast food, convenience food, and functional food products world over for several years.

Other small but significant usage of MSG is as an animal feed. Other key end-use industry for MSG are medical and pharmaceutical. Fermentation method is the most preferred method of producing MSG at scale.

The report on the MSG market takes a critical look at the factors impacting the key demand dynamic, and evaluates the trends that will shape the future prospects in near future. The insights and evaluations are helpful for market players in effective strategy formulation in order to consolidate their positions in the market.

Over the past several years, food consumption patterns and eating preferences of worldwide populations have undergone rapid shifts. In numerous populations, this has propelled the demand for convenience food and functional food products. Growing popularity of fast food chains is a notable trend that has create abundant prospects for producers of MSG. The demand for MSG is also propelled by increasing trend of snacking in developing and developed regions in recent years. The MSG market is fueled by its rising use in parenteral nutrition particularly in patients with congenital metabolic diseases. MSG also holds great promise as hypertension neuroregulator.

However, several health concerns have been associated with the consumption of MSG in various food products. In recent years, such food products have cut flak among health-conscious populations. Nevertheless, it is witnessing promising prospects in the pharmaceutical and medical end-use industries. Growing role of MSG food additives in the animal feed industry will open wide possibilities for market players in the global MSG market. The additives are increasingly being utilized to enhance digestibility, reducing feed-borne pathogens, optimizing feed costs, and preventing feed toxins. All these benefits have favorable effect on the global livestock production systems.

On the regional front, Asia Pacific holds vast potential owing to the presence of countries who are substantial producers and consumers of MSG. The rapid strides made in the food processing and cosmetics industries are underpinning the rising potential of developed regions in the global MSG market. This will fuel demand in regions such as Europe, the U.S., and Latin America. In addition, the rising demand for MSG in the pharmaceutical applications will keep the demand lucrative in these regions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the MSG market are R. M. Chemicals, Meihua Holdings Group, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Fufeng Group, Vedan International, B&G Foods Inc, and Ajinomoto.