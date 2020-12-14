The Ultrasound Stimulators Market to exhibit stampede over economic slowdown in the next 10 years

Ultrasound has not only witnessed development as a diagnostic imaging modality, but also as a therapeutic modality. The first usage of ultrasound in medical therapy can be dated back to 1930’s. Over the decades, as a result of various research a development effort and medical & technological advancements, ultrasound has developed into a potent medical technology that is being used for a variety of applications. Ultrasound stimulators are medical devices that use ultrasound as a mode of treatment for various physical and medical conditions. The term generally refers to a type of ultrasonic procedure used for therapeutic purposes.

Ultrasound stimulators use a method where tissues beneath the skin are stimulated using high-frequency sound waves (800,000 Hz – 2,000,000 Hz), which cannot be heard by humans. There are three potential effects of ultrasound stimulators:

Ultrasound stimulation helps increase the blood flow in the stimulated area

Ultrasound stimulators help decrease pain from the reduction of swelling, and

In case of a gentle massage on the tendon or ligament, no strain is added and the scar tissue is softened.

Ultrasound stimulators have shown to act synergistically with antibiotics for killing bacteria.

However, the risks associated with ultrasound stimulators for various indications vary widely. For example, ultrasound stimulators for physical therapy have a low risk of harm in the hands of a skilled clinician, but the therapeutic benefit is low. On the other hand, lithotripsy, a modality used to treat kidney stones, has several therapeutic benefits, however, it also has the risk of significant hemorrhage and can cause long term-kidney injury.

The growing prevalence & recurrence of kidney stones, cataract, rheumatoid arthritis, and other medical conditions that require ultrasound stimulators therapies are some of the major factors expected to drive the ultrasound stimulators market over the forecast period. Relative safety and cost-efficiency is another factor contributing to the growth of the ultrasound stimulators market. The launch and addition of new products is another factor contributing to the growth of the global ultrasound stimulators market. However, lack of clinical clarity about the usage of Low-Intensity Pulsed Ultrasound Stimulators (LIPUS) is likely to hinder the growth of the ultrasound stimulators market.

Ultrasound Stimulators Market: Segmentation

The global ultrasound stimulators market has been segmented on the basis of product type, indication, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global ultrasound stimulators market is segmented as:

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Low-Intensity Pulsed Ultrasound (LIPUS)

Based on indications, the global ultrasound stimulators market is segmented as:

Medical Uses Dental Hygiene Kidney Stones Cataract Treatment Acoustic Targeted Drug Delivery

Physical Therapy Rheumatoid Arthritis Osteoarthritis Ligament Sprains Tendonitis Metatarsalgia Others



Based on end user, the global ultrasound stimulators market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Physiotherapy Centers

Based on geography, the global ultrasound stimulators market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

The global market for ultrasound stimulators is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of antibiotics are introduced in the generic market and thus, there is high competition among local and regional players. Among the two product types, the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) segment is expected to dominate the global ultrasound stimulators market over the forecast period. Among end users, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to contribute a high share in the global ultrasound stimulators market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Geographically, the global ultrasound stimulators market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe is expected to be the leading market in the global ultrasound stimulators market owing to the high prevalence of the medical conditions and physical anomalies that require ultrasound therapy. The ultrasound stimulators market in APEJ is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to an increase in the number of product offerings by the key players. North America is expected to hold the second-largest share of the global ultrasound stimulators market throughout the forecast period.

The global market for ultrasound stimulators is highly fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global ultrasound stimulators market are Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, gbo Medizintechnik AG, Astar, GymnaUniphy N.V., Enraf-Nonius B.V., Glaxosmithkline Inc., and Mettler Electronics Corp.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

