Europe amniotic membrane market Ongoing Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The Europe amniotic membrane market is expected to reach US$ 742.1 million by 2027 from US$ 434.6 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe amniotic membrane market growth is driven owing to the increasing applications of amniotic membrane, along with rising acute and chronic diseases in the region. However, the challenges in using amniotic membrane retards the growth of the market.

The amniotic membrane is majorly used to treat surgical wound. Amniotic membrane contains cytokines and essential growth factors that help in the wound healing process. It also has applications in treating keratitis, corneal ulcers, neurotrophic keratopathy, and chemical burns. The technological development in medical processes allows the usage of amniotic membrane in eye surgery as a biological bandage to heal or replace damaged eye tissue.

The amniotic membrane is widely used in various surgical subspecialties, ophthalmology procedures, and conjunctiva surface reconstruction, as well as treating limbal stem cell deficiency or persistent epithelial defects and ocular surface burns. It is also used to treat infectious and sterile corneal ulcers; As corneal ulcers causes significant tissue loss, the amniotic membrane is used in layers to build thickness, thereby avoiding cornea transplantation. It has also been used to Cure ocular burns. If an amniotic membrane transplant is performed quickly after an ocular surface burn, it accelerates healing and reduces fibrosis, neovascularization, and pain.

Europe Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation:

Europe Amniotic Membrane Market – By Enzyme

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

Europe Amniotic Membrane Market – By Application

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others

Europe Amniotic Membrane Market– By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Academic Institutes

Research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotech companies are collaborating to fight the COVID-19 crisis; this strategy shifts companies’ focus from regular supply of amniotic membranes. Majority of the companies operating in the manufacturing segment of amniotic membrane currently working on personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves, masks, and gowns, and in other segment therapy. In the coming years, the research activities are expected to accelerate owing to their abilities to treat a wide range of diseases. The COVID-19 outbreak highlights potential vulnerabilities in both drug supply chain and clinical infrastructure, including the availability of adequate skilled personel.

The application of human amniotic membrane has a broad spectrum of therapeutic advantage in the treatment of ocular surface disorders. Transplantation of amniotic membrane has been incorporated routinely as a part of ocular surface reconstruction in a variety of ocular pathologies. The application of human amniotic membrane can be combined with almost all kinds of of limbal transplantation in treating limbal stem cell deficiency . Amniotic membrane provides support and protection to the transplanted limbal tissues and limbal stem cells owing to its mechanical and biological properties, and these properties are expected to enhance the success rate of LSC transplantation.

