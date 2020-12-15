North America liposome drug delivery market 2020-2027 Moving Towards Brighter Future

The North America liposome drug delivery market is expected to reach US$ 2,735.64 million by 2027 from US$ 1,390.53 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as high incidence of chronic diseases amongst the population, an upsurge in need for non-invasive drug delivery solutions, increasing investments in R&D for pharmaceutical companies. However, high expense involved in the development of drug delivery systems is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014203/

Liposomes are small sphere-shaped artificial vesicles synthesized from cholesterol and phospholipids. They have multiple layers and a diameter range of 0.01 to 5.0 um. They also have hydrophilic and hydrophobic properties which help liposomes to encapsulate hydrophobic and hydrophilic drugs to be delivered to targeted body site. Liposomes provide an assured system for targeted drug delivery and thereby is the factor influencing the Liposome Drug Delivery market size growth. Liposomes are widely used for enclosing all types of drug molecules such as acyclovir, chloroquine diphosphate, paclitaxel, tropicamide, and cyclosporine. Liposomes are used as a drug carrier for drug therapy for many diseases since they are biodegradable and biocompatible. Also, they have many therapeutic properties like anticancer drugs, genetic materials, proteins, vaccines, macromolecules, and thus can be encapsulated in liposomes.

North America LIPOSOME DRUG DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Liposomal Doxorubicin

Liposomal Paclitaxel

Liposomal Amphotericin B

Others

By Technology

Stealth Liposome Technology

Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology

DepoFoam Liposome Technology

Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposome (LTSL) Technology

By Application

Fungal Diseases

Cancer Therapy

Pain Management

Viral Vaccines

Photodynamic Therapy

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are exploring alternative compositions with cholesterol as well as new techniques such as nanotechnology to improve the stability and drug release profiles with the help of encapsulation and other techniques. They are using liposomes for the generation of extracellular vesicles by targeted cells.

Manufacturers in the liposome drug delivery market are ramping up their R&D activities to unlock new lipid compositions and strategies that help to optimize the drug transport and stability of liposomes. Similar experiments for innovative liposome fabrication are likely to offer growth opportunities for the market players to attain a significant position and grow in the liposome drug delivery market—new development lipid composition for stability and optimization of drugs.

Based on product, the liposome drug delivery market is segmented into liposomal doxorubicin, liposomal paclitaxel, liposomal amphotericin B, others. The liposomal doxorubicin segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the liposomal amphotericin B segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014203/

Based on technology, the liposome drug delivery market has been segmented into stealth liposome technology, non-PEGylated liposome technology, depofoam liposome technology. The stealth liposome technology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and continued to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the liposome drug delivery market has been segmented into fungal diseases, cancer therapy, pain management, viral vaccines, and photodynamic therapy. The cancer therapy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and continued to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]