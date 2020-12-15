Europe mammography systems market is Booming Worldwide

The Europe mammography systems market was valued at US$511.67 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 874.84 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%during the forecast period.

Mammography systems are specific type of x-ray imaging systems which are particularly used for breast imaging. The systems are used for early detection and analysis of breast cancer. Furthermore, mammography can help to avoid unnecessary biopsies and additional tests. In addition, the systems also provides clear images of abnormalities in breast. With increased awareness regarding breast cancer, there are various breast screening programs emerging which are hereby contributing in reducing the mortality rate in women.The scope of the mammography systems market includes product, technology, end user, and region.

In the last few years, there has been an increase in investments for research activities focused on the early detection of breast cancer. The Society of Breast Imaging in the US, focuses on minimizing the impact of breast cancer and saving lives of the patients. It has a Research & Education Fund program that aims at providing funds to support the research and education for breast imaging. The research team continues to receive NCI funding for their research on mammography, breast density, and breast cancer.Thus, increasing public–private investments, grants, and funds provides growth impetus to the mammography systems market.Breast cancer screening programs are well cemented in many European countries. European Union (EU) funded the European Breast Screening Network (EBSN) for many years, which encouraged the establishment of several breast cancer screening programs and diagnostic centers .ESBN has contributed generously by delivering high quality screening and published quality standards and guidance for those coming up with new programs. They have been constantly updated with the advanced technologies in order to understand the science and epidemiology of breast cancer. In addition, conferences, awareness programs are likely to favor the growth of mammography systems market. For instance, European Breast Cancer Conference is going to be conducted in October 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The conference focuses on the management of the breast cancer disease and offers an opportunity to interact with the top most healthcare professionals in order to deliver optimal care for patients. Apart from screening programmesorganised by various organisations, there has been a focus on self-monitoring ,where in, women are encouraged to self-examine their breasts in order to achieve earlier diagnosis. These programmes are aimed at exploiting diagnostic centers and their facilities to tailor to the diagnostic and clinical protocols for high risk women.

EUROPEMAMMOGRAPHY SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Full field digitalmammography systems

Breast Tomosynthesis systems

Analog Systems

By Technology

2D Mammography

3D Mammography

Screen Film

By End user

Hospitals

Ambulatory SurgicalCenters

Others

End-user- Based Market Insights

Based on end-user, the mammography systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The hospitals end users segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Also, hospital segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals are commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. The players operating in the mammography systems market adopt the expansion, collaboration, and product launch strategies to enlarge customer base across the world. These strategies allow the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in March 2018, Siemens Healthineers received the FDA approval for its MAMMOMAT Revelation, a mammography platform having an innovative InSpect integrated specimen imaging tool, and new HD Breast Biopsy solution, which allows one-click targeting of suspicious areas. These features expand the application areas of this system in precision medicine, along with improving patient experience.

