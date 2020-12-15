The Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT Systems Market to transcend the Covid-19 hump from 2021 onwards

Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems is a tri-modality system which combines the advantage of three modalities CT, PET, and SPECT. Positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission tomography (SPECT) technique are used to visualize physiological, metabolic and functional information. Computed tomography allows anatomical localization. Increasing research and development activities creates high demand for preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems. Combine pre-clinical technologies such as preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems are gaining high traction in the market as its offer multi-modality imaging.

Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems offer imaging of living animal for research purpose such as drug development. Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems are beneficial to highlights the variations at cell, tissue, organ level in animals with physiological, biological and surrounding changes. Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems are becoming popular to study animal model. Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems gaining high traction in key research areas such as infection, oncology, neurology, cardiology to understand the effectiveness of new chemical entities and candidate drugs with the mechanism of diseases.

Increasing investment in research and development expected to favors the growth of preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems. Technological advancement in molecular imaging is the factor expected to boost the demand of preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems. Growing demand for non-invasive imaging techniques for small animal imaging is a major factor expected to propel the growth of preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market. Rising number of contract research manufacturing and experiments by medical devices companies drives the growth of preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market.

Government bodies are focusing on spread awareness regarding in-vivo pre-clinical devices for animal research studies, which expected to further drive the demand for preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems. Increasing drug development activities, public-private collaboration, and funding to enhance research are another factor expected to drive the demand of preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems. However, the high cost of the system is expected to hamper the growth of the preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market. Moreover, lack of skilled professional to operating preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems is another major factor expected to restrain the growth of preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market.

The global preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market is segmented on basis of application and end user and region:

Segmentation by Application

Epigenetics

Longitudinal Studies

Biodistribution Studies

Segmentation by End User

Clinical Research Organization

Pharmaceutical Industries

Biotechnology Industries

Research and Academic Institutes

Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems is a molecular imaging system designed to provide the solution for molecular imaging research, animal life science, and drug discovery. Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems are designed to overcome the limitation of single imaging modalities. Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems provide benefits such as the increase in workflow by the advantage of multiple configurations and imaging of the different object at the same time. Preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems added value in animal imaging technique and gaining popularity in contract research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutes. Moreover, preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems are used to understand biological processes, enzyme and protein activity, gene expression, progression of treatment of diseases, pharmacodynamics or pharmacokinetics of new drugs, longitudinal studies and other.

Regionally, the global preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market owing to a large number of research and development activities. Europe also shows the second largest market in the preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market due to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers in the region.

The preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure, government initiatives and funding for research. Moreover, growing technological advancements and public-private partnership expected to favor the growth of preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market in the Asia Pacific.

Some of the players operating in the global preclinical PET/SPECT/CT systems market are,

Bruker Corporations (Albira Si)

Mediso Ltd.

MILabs B.V.

GE Healthcare

Trifoil Imaging

