 The Patient Monitoring Handheld Solutions Market witness acceleration between 2018 and 2028

Most of the current devices getting introduced in the market proposes a low cost and portable solution for more diverse consumer hold. The rise in e-health services mark a more progressive growth for the patient-monitoring handheld solutions market. The majority of the healthcare departments present in a facility uses patient monitoring devices to monitor condition for chronic and acute cases. Patient-monitoring handheld solutions uses different technologies to derive the actual data like ECG, temperature, heart beat signal and many other parameter. It is more favored over other stationary devices as it also provides real time continuous readings and many more related advantages. Technological advancements has led to more no. of detailed patient-monitoring handheld solutions which in contrast limits the traditional product profiles. It helps in detecting within lesser time and no such stationary prominent device with improved patient engagement, marks a noticeable quality for patient-monitoring handheld solutions which will move to become more than just a trend.

The progressive technology difference for different patient-monitoring handheld solutions impact the entire market with their miniature product offerings which suits different working structures. Along with their ability to provide information proximately to the wearer and/or consumer using patient-monitoring handheld solutions is significant. The major impact is calculated over the rising incidences of chronic diseases across the globe that require continuous monitoring such as blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, propels the demand for medical devices. Companies involved in the market for patient-monitoring handheld solutions are involved in various merging activities to have strong strategic presence over more no. of consumers. Like In December 2014, Omron Healthcare Inc. collaborated with AliveCor, Inc., a company that provides mobile technology solutions for heart health.

Factors such as alternative approaches to carry the procedures could hamper the growth of the patient-monitoring handheld solutions market in the near future. The patient-monitoring handheld solutions market would face hard reality in many underdeveloped and low economy countries who are still using traditional approaches in recognizing a state of response. Due to its strong presence with accurate results, the products still cover a large user base for patient-monitoring handheld solutions. With less prominent products for patient-monitoring handheld solutions present, it leaves a great opportunity for a strong demand for the patient-monitoring handheld solutions products in research phase which holds a lot of potential to flourish with coming time.

The global market for Patient-Monitoring Handheld Solutions is segmented on basis of Product type, end user and geography:

Segment by Product Type

Heart Monitor

Breath Monitor

Physical Monitor

Hematology Monitor

Temperature Monitor

Multi-sign Monitor

Others

Segment by End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory care centers

Home-care settings

The global patient-monitoring handheld solutions market is segmented by product type, end user and geography. Based on the product type, the global patient-monitoring handheld solutions market is segmented into heart monitor, breath monitor, physical monitor, hematology monitor, temperature monitor, multi-sign monitor and others. Patient-monitoring handheld solutions come up with technologies involving cloud connection for optimum result and ease in operation. Based on the end user, the Patient-Monitoring Handheld Solutions market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory care centers and home-care settings.

On the basis of regional presence, global patient-monitoring handheld solutions market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific exc. China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the patient-monitoring handheld solutions market and reasons being the presence of leading manufacturer’s in the region and quality healthcare facilities. Europe is the second biggest market for patient-monitoring handheld solutions due to their healthcare infrastructure supporting the need of such technique and more developed countries existence. APEC is supporting factors are likely to drive the market growth of patient-monitoring handheld solutions market during the forecast period globally.

There are very limited players in patient-monitoring handheld solutions market which includes

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Nihon Kohden Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

LifeWatch AG

Medtronic

