 The Immunohematology Market to defy linear transition between 2018 and 2028

Immunohematology is a branch of medical sciences which focuses on the study on red blood cells (RBCs) antibodies and antigens related to blood transfusions and blood banking. Various immunohematology tests involve processing blood samples for over 230 types of antigens present in the RBCs, which are broadly divided into two categories – polypeptides and carbohydrates.

End-users in the immunohematology market, such as blood banks and laboratories, offer services that include immunohematology reference (IRL) and RBC genomics. Increasing prevalence of hematological disorders across the world is triggering adoption of immunohematology devices, such as analyzers and reagents, among end-users to improve the efficacy of their services.

Most immunohematology devices are used to test antigen–antibody reaction that can lead to hemolysis or RBC agglutination. Ultimately, through immunohematology tests, acquired antibodies to RBC antigens are identified, which are generated due to any kind of exposure to foreign RBCs. Leading players in the immunohematology are introducing technologically advanced immunohematology devices to improve the reliability of various tests and services performed at end-user organizations, such as laboratories and hospitals.

Immunohematology Market Players Bank on the Continually Increasing Blood Donation Activities Globally

Growing awareness about the importance of blood transfusion in saving the life of patients is bolstering blood donation activities across the globe, which persists to play the major driver for the growth of the immunohematology market. In the past few years, global activities associated with blood collection, processing, testing, and storage have reached new heights. This creates a huge demand for immunohematology devices across the world, boosting growth of the immunohematology market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Database on Blood Safety (GDBS) for the year 2013, over 112.5 million blood donations are collected worldwide. It also revealed that high-income countries, such as the U.S. and U.K., account for an over 50% share in the blood donations collected globally. This signifies lucrative opportunities for immunohematology market players in developed countries. A mounting number of blood donors, blood banks, and blood collection activities in high-income countries is likely to contribute its significant share in the growth of the immunohematology market in the upcoming years.

Recent Advancements in Immunohematology Technologies will Redefine Trends in the Immunohematology Market

With the increasing growth of the immunohematology market, leading players are aiming to further ensure positive market growth by introducing technologically advanced immunohematology devices. By launching new transfusion techniques and technologically advanced testing devices, leading manufacturers in the immunohematology market are focusing their efforts into being in-line with the rapid development in the diagnostic approach.

Fully-automated immunohematology devices, such as analyzers, with unique features, such as automatic testing of samples, are witnessing high demand among end-user organizations including hospitals and blood banks. Furthermore, immunohematology market players are also aiming to enhance the safety and longevity of banked blood supply by introducing high-tech immunohematology devices. As next-generation immunohematology devices are aiding clinicians to enhance the efficacy of emergency assistance to patients, leading manufacturers in the immunohematology market are aiming to introduce more advanced and innovative features of immunohematology devices that can meet specific requirements of various end-users.

Needs for High Initial Investments Restrict Sales of New Immunohematology Devices

While the clinical laboratory industry is witnessing incremental growth, reimbursement limitations of high-tech equipment, including immunohematology devices such as analyzer and reagents, are posing major challenges for market players. High cost of immunohematology devices create needs for end-users to make high initial investments, which is restricting sales of new immunohematology devices. As most laboratories, blood banks, and research organizations are seeking ways to reduce costs, the immunohematology market has been witnessing major restraints in its growth.

As a majority of end-users are hesitating to purchase new immunohematology equipment, leading players in the immunohematology market are making available options to lease these equipment. Thereby, despite a slump in sales of new immunohematology devices, leading manufacturers in the immunohematology market are allowing end-users to lease technologically advanced reagents or analyzers. Reagent rentals or leasing analyzers is expected to emerge as one of the most popular trends in the immunohematology market in the foreseeable future.

Immunohematology Market Segmentation

The immunohematology market is broadly segmented according to technology, product types, end-users, and applications.

Based on the technology, the immunohematology market is segmented as:

Microplates

Biochips

Gel Cards

Erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Based on product type, the immunohematology market is segmented as:

Reagents

Analyzers (Automatic and Semi-automatic/Manual)

Based on end-users, the immunohematology market is segmented as:

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Based on applications, the immunohematology market is segmented as:

Antibody Screening

Blood Typing

Immunohematology market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such technology, product types, end-users, applications, and regions.

