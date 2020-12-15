The Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market to be aligned to the “growth curve” between 2018 and 2026

Urothelial carcinoma also known as transitional cell carcinoma is a type of carcinoma that occurs in the epithelial lining of the urinary tract which involves renal pelvis, bladder, urethra and ureters. On the basis of growth pattern, urothelial carcinoma is categorized into two main types which involves papillary urothelial carcinomas which has a finger like projections that grow from the bladder lining and flat urothelial carcinomas which lay flat in bladder lining. Urothelial carcinoma can be further segmented into invasive urothelial carcinomas and non-invasive urothelial carcinomas. Non-invasive carcinoma is further sub segmented into flat non-invasive urothelial carcinoma, high grade non-invasive papillary urothelial cancer, low grade non-invasive papillary urothelial cancer and non-invasive papillary urothelial neoplasm with low malignant potential. Bladder cancer is the most widespread tumor in the entire urinary systems. According to American Cancer Society statistics report 2019, an estimate of 80,470 new cases of bladder cancer is recorded and an estimated of 17,670 deaths is accounted by bladder cancer. Bladder cancer mostly occurs in men than in women.

The global urothelial cancer drugs is likely to propel the growth of the market due to the popularity and emergence of targeted therapy which as a result will drive the urothelial cancer drugs market in the coming years. Moreover, due to rising prevalence of urothelial cancer and high recurrence rate of patients is stimulating the growth of urothelial cancer drugs market. In addition to this, new novel drugs developed by pharmaceutical companies is likely to anticipate opportunities for substantial growth of the urothelial cancer drugs market. Some of the urothelial cancer drugs that has generate substantial revenue to the urothelial cancer drugs market are Opdivo, Keytruda, Tecentriq, Bavencio, Imfinzi and others. Furthermore, increase in funding by government for research and development, multiple collaboration among players to develop urothelial cancer drugs and rising awareness among people for early diagnosis and treatment will foster the growth of urothelial cancer drugs market. However, high cost of expenditure in research and development for the development of novel drugs and emergence of generic drugs in the market is likely to hinder the growth of the urothelial cancer drugs market. Apart from this, rising cost of branded drugs may also impact the growth of urothelial cancer drugs market.

The global urothelial cancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug types and distribution channel.

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation by Drug Type Targeted Therapy Urothelial Cancer Drugs Chemo Therapy Urothelial Cancer Drugs

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation by Distribution channel Hospital Pharmacies Specialty Clinics Cancer Institutes Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Geographically, urothelial cancer drugs market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute highest share in urothelial cancer drugs market owing to rising adoption of novel therapeutics, increase in launch of multiple drugs for the treatment of cancer and high healthcare spending is likely to boost the growth of the urothelial cancer drugs market. Europe is expected to stimulate the growth of urothelial cancer drugs market due to advancement in technology and rising prevalence of urothelial cancer will significantly propel the growth of the urothelial cancer drugs market. Asia Pacific has significant potential in anticipating the growth of the urothelial cancer drugs market due to increasing prevalence of urothelial cancer and rising awareness among people for early diagnosis and treatment of cancer is likely to boost the growth of urothelial cancer drugs market. Japan also shown to have substantial growth in the urothelial cancer drugs market due to advancement in research and development, growing incidences of bladder cancer and rising economy is anticipate to generate revenue for urothelial cancer drugs market. Middle East and Africa has less potential in urothelial cancer drugs market due to lack of proper healthcare systems and less availability of drugs may hamper the growth of urothelial cancer drugs market.

Some of the key players leading in urothelial cancer drugs market are:

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Genentech

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sanofi S.A.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Immunomedics.

