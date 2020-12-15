The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapeutics Market to be on the “re-organization” spree between 2019 and 2029

Familial chylomicronemia syndrome is a rare genetic condition usually characterized by high levels of triglycerides which leads to fatal pancreatitis. It has pose a significant psychosocial and clinical threat to the patients. Some of the common mutation seen in familial chylomicronemia syndrome are GPIHBP1, LPL/LMF1, LPL, PL/ApoA5, ApoC2 etc. According to National Institutes of Health, familial chylomicronemia syndrome is identified as 7,000+ rare diseases in US. Apart from this, according to familial chylomicronemia syndrome foundation, an estimate of about 30 million people is been suffering from familial chylomicronemia syndrome. Thus with the increasing prevalence, the familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market is likely to spur the growth of the market.

The global familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market witness to register significant growth in the market owing to increasing prevalence of familial chylomicronemia syndrome, increasing government initiatives in educating people about the diseases and it consequences. Moreover, due to increasing demand for the treatment, the familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics is likely to spur the growth of the market. However, there is no approved treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome to date. This rare disease can only be managed by consuming low fat diet and avoiding alcohol and by taking proper medications. Familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics are being developed which target specifically the triglycerides and drugs that targetchylomicron. Many clinical trials is ongoing globally for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome. With the advancement of research and development, new novel therapeutics will be introduced into the market which as a result there seems to be high growth in familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market in coming years.

The global familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of treatment type and distribution channel

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapeutics Market Segmentation by treatment D ietary Supplements Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapeutics Gene Therapy Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapeutics

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapeutics Market Segmentation by distribution channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Mail Order Pharmacies



Geographically, familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America contribute significant share in terms of revenue in familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market due to advance in research and development, improved medications which is likely to generate substantial revenue in the familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market. Europe also seems to have significant contribution to the growth of familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market owing to increasing prevalence of familial chylomicronemia syndrome and rising adoption of new technologies will drive the growth of the familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market. Asia Pacific also shown to have potential to drive the growth of the familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market due to growing demand for new therapeutics option and rising awareness among people about familial chylomicronemia syndrome which as a result will stimulate the growth of the familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market. Middle East and Africa have less potential in familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market due to poor economy and lack of proper healthcare infrastructure.

Some of the key players leading in familial chylomicronemia syndrome therapeutics market are: Akcea Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, uniQure N.V., McKinsey & Company, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, AMAG Pharmaceuticals,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Rockwell Medical, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Akebia Therapeutics.

