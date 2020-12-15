Lead Tetracetate Market Analysis By Trends, Forecast, Manufacturers, Sale, Share And Demand 2019-2029

Lead Tetracetate Market: Introduction

Lead Tetracetate is widely used as a highly selective oxidizing agent in organic synthesis such as oxidation of glycols into aldehydes, preparation of cyclohexyl acetate, production of oxalic acid, and in structural analysis of sugars. It is a general-purpose oxidant used for the initiation of ionic and radical oxidative processes of alkenes, alcohols, amines, and carboxylic acids. It is one of the versatile precursors for lead-containing compounds. Alcohols can be oxidized to aldehydes or carboxylic acids while secondary alcohols can be oxidized to give ketones. The widespread use of carboxylic acid derivatives such as formic acid, acetic acid, salicylic acid, stearic acid, and palmitic acid across a wide range of applications is projected to propel the market demand during the review period. The global market is projected to exhibit a single-digit CAGR during the review period, owing to the wide use as the precursor and oxidizing agent. However, its toxicity is a major factor expected to hamper the market growth. Additionally, scarcity of raw material, i.e., lead as well as various regulations on mining activities prove to be a challenge for the production of lead tetracetate, which may create an imbalance in the market.

Use of lead tetracetate as a precursor and oxidizing agent to drive the market

Extensive use of lead-tetracetate as a precursor for a number of lead compounds is a key driver for the global lead tetracetate market. Lead-containing compounds such as lead acetate, lead chloride, lead nitrate, lead subacetate, lead chromate, and others are used in a wide range of applications across paints and coatings, mining, gold refining, explosives, textiles, chemicals, cosmetics, and other industries. Additionally, these compounds are used in the manufacture of matches, pottery glazes, ceramics, flame retardants for plastics and as catalysts for industrial production and epoxy curing agents. A wide scope of application for lead-based compounds is a key factor responsible for the growth of the market. Furthermore, extensive research for the development of lead compound based drugs is another driving factor.

Moreover, lead tetracetate finds use in oxidation of alcohols results in formation of carboxylic acid, the derivatives of which, find uses across a vast range of applications such as disinfectant, textile treatment, soaps, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, candles, protective coatings, and others. High demand for lead tetracetate as a precursor and oxidizing agent is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Segmentation analysis of Lead Tetracetate Market

The global lead tetracetate market has been segmented into two major segments: purity, application, and region.

On the basis of purity, the global lead tetracetate market is divided into:

80-90%

95%

More than 95%

Based on the application, the global lead tetracetate market is divided into:

Oxidizing agent

Precursor

Others

Lead Tetracetate Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global lead tetracetate market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. As per our analysis, Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase a high demand for the product during the review period. This is attributed to the high growth potential for major end-use industries such as paints & coatings, textiles, mining, and chemicals is projected to drive the market in the region. According to the Ministry of Textiles, the Indian textiles industry is one of the largest industry and contributes to 2% of the country’s GDP and 15% of exports, while providing employment to over 45 million people. Rapid industrialization and urbanization is the prime factor propelling the demand for lead tetracetate in the region.

The presence of an infrastructural hub as well as the upcoming mega-events such as Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022 in the MEA region is expected to boost the demand for the product in the paints & coatings industry. Moreover, the mining of cobalt metal, which is used in EV batteries, in Congo is projected to drive the demand in African region as well.

On the other hand, the markets in North America and Europe are likely to witness slow growth in line with the large number of environmental regulations such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and ECHA regulations.

Key players of Lead Tetracetate Market

Some of the prominent players in the global lead tetracetate market include Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Alfa Aesar (US), YOGI DYE CHEM INDUSTRIES (India), Strem Chemicals, Inc. (US), Hangzhou Dayangchem Co.Ltd, (China), L.S. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (India), among others.

Players such as Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Alfa Aesar dominate the global market on account of their financial stability, vast product portfolio, and global reach. The market consists of players based in countries where lead is mined, which eliminates or reduces the raw material transportation cost.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the lead tetracetate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The lead tetracetate market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, purity, and application.

The Lead Tetracetate Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regulatory Framework

Raw Material Analysis

The lead tetracetate report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The lead tetracetate report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The lead tetracetate report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Lead Tetracetate Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Regulatory framework

Raw material analysis

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

