Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Live Stream: How to watch, start time, TV info

Chelsea was just as wasteful, succumbing to a hard-fought performance from Everton. They too gifted their opponents a decisive penalty, this time from the unlikely source of Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea is sweating over the fitness of Christian Pulisic ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The American winger was expected to feature against Everton on Saturday but withdrew with a hamstring problem.

Manager Frank Lampard outlined his belief he should be able to call on five substitutes – something Wolves ‘ Nuno Espirito Santo is against.

Speaking about his current injury problems Lampard said: “Christian has a bit of awareness in his hamstring.

“He did great last week when he came on, but in the week, he’s been feeling a little bit of awareness.

We’ve seen two wingers of ours go down recently. We’re coming up to the biggest period of the season and players are getting a lot of muscle injuries in their legs.

Christian, yes, he wasn’t quite ready. I hope he is for Tuesday or for next week.”

Another player of concern is Hakim Ziyech who was forced off during last weekend’s 3-1 win over Leeds United, also with a hamstring injury, meaning he faces a few weeks out of action.

The former Ajax ace, who has made an encouraging start to life in the Premier League, is now expected to be out of action until Boxing Day at the earliest, offering a ray of hope to Lampard that he could return for the clash with Arsenal.

And Callum Hudson-Odoi also faces a few weeks out with the same problem, meaning Lampard has a lack of options out wide. Like Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi could be targeting a Boxing Day return against Arsenal.

Chelsea will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

The Blues missed the chance to go top of the table as they lost 1-0 to Everton on Saturday, with Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot after Edouard Mendy had fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool both failing to overcome Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively on Sunday, Frank Lampard’s men are still within touching distance of the early pacesetters and currently sit three points adrift of the top spot.

All of which goes some way to explaining why Lampard returned to the issue of five substitutes during his post-match press conference at Goodison Park.

“We did miss our three wingers that are injured. It comes back to the same story.

“There are muscle injuries all over the Premier League. Rodriguez is out for them today. I think when you watch Everton against Chelsea you want to see these exciting wingers and if you don’t see them then you are not seeing the best of the Premier League.

“It comes back to what I think is going to be addressed again with the five subs later in the week.

Wolves have been linked with a move loan move for former West Brom and Newcastle favorite Salomon Rondon.

The Sun claims the Molineux outfit will look for a replacement for the stricken Raul Jimenez when the transfer window opens in less than three weeks.

They contend that there won’t be many options out there in this most congested of seasons which might force Nuno Espirito Santo to look for a left-field candidate.

And with the 31-year-old currently playing for Dalian Pro, they reckon the Chinese club might be agreeable to a short-term deal.

Rondon spent three seasons at The Hawthorns, racking up 28 goals in 120 appearances before being loaned to Newcastle in 2018.

Another player of concern is Hakim Ziyech who was forced off during last weekend’s 3-1 win over Leeds United, also with a hamstring injury, meaning he faces a few weeks out of action.

A last-gasp penalty from Anwar El Ghazi snatched victory for Aston Villa in the West Midlands derby with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The game came to life in the final 10 minutes as Douglas Luiz and Joao Moutinho were both sent off, with El Ghazi’s winner arriving in between.

Villa’s victory lifts them above Wolves who have now lost both of their games without star man Raul Jimenez.

Villa enjoyed more possession in the first half but Wolves created the better chances.