Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Global Industry Size, Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Future Insights Till 2029

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market: Overview

The growing use cases for virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) solutions in the face of burgeoning data traffic is a key trend boosting the market. Some of the key use cases are consumer, IoT, private LTE, GiLAN, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, fixed wireless, and edge compute. Recently, such solutions have emerged as a key platform for 5G network architecture. vEPC is a part of network function virtualization and is one of the key enablers of mobile networks’ voice and data processing and switching. Rising use of multimedia services that use VoLTE among non-enterprise consumer is boosting the adoption of vEPC solutions.

Numerous advantages of vEPC pivot the growing popularity of vEPC market. vEPC solutions help to fine tune the network components—mix and match—to meet tailored requirement of end users. End users gain by speeding up service delivery. To reap the full benefits, costly proprietary hardware and software infrastructures are avoided; rather inexpensive Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) are taken into consideration. Some of the other advantages adding strength to the vEPC market are on-demand scalability, and customization of real-time network conditions.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market: Key Trends

Growing number of implementation and planning of 5G network architecture is a key trend boosting the vEPC market. Need for customizing network requirements in this hyper age of information is a key trend in the vEPC market. Growing number of virtualized Wi-Fi and the rise in demand for virtualized network functions among customers are key trends bolstering the expansion of the vEPC market. The advent of cloud-based core network architecture for transforming mobile network is a key aspect boosting the outlook of vEPC solutions.

The cost-effectiveness of vEPC makes it a popular option than mobile Communications Service Providers (CSPs) networks. Emerging 4G LTE deployment use cases is another prominent trend that has fueled the generation of revenue streams for players in the vEPC market.

However, a glaring constraint is the vEPC solution deployment is relatively complex, thus dampening the demand among end users. Another key constraint is the fragmentation in the spectrum band of LTE. Growing popularity of virtualized EPC implementation has, nevertheless, expanded the avenue for stakeholders and solution providers.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market: Competitive Assessment

Several players have earned competitive edge by unveiling cloud-friendly design and leaning on launching open architecture. Numerous players are likely to gain substantially by rise in worldwide investments in 5G. Additionally they are targeting mobile network operators by offering reduction of OPEX and CAPEX. Top players promise offer vEPC solutions that can integrate network functions.

Some of the key players in the vEPC market are ZTE Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., NEC Corp., Mavenir Systems Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Athonet Srl, and Affirmed Networks Inc.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market: Regional Assessment

The adoption of vEPC among enterprise users has made North America teeming with massive possibilitie. The U.S. is a promising market and has been offering substantial revenue streams not just to North America but to the global vEPC market. Rise in investments in 5G deployments is expected to make Asia Pacific increasingly lucrative. China, South Korea, and India are promising markets.

