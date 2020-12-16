Electronic Nose (eNose) Market Evaluation of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast To 2029

Electronic Nose (eNose) Market: Overview

eNose mimic the natural sensorial abilities of humans and is used in detecting complex chemical and biochemical mixtures. Thus, the eNose market is attracting revenues from diverse application areas ranging from food sensory evaluation to environmental monitoring. They are also considered diverse due to the fact that eNose technologies available in the market are application specific, and there is still absence of a commercialized all-purpose eNose. The strides in eNose market has gathered pace on the back of the wide array of biochemical sensors, electronic circuitry, and advanced data analysis software that are added to mimic the various functionalities of human nose.

Electronic Nose (eNose) Market: Key Trends

One of the rapidly emerging applications of eNose market is the food industry. This is because instances of food contamination has risen to alarming proportions. The deployment of eNose system helps in reducing the instance of microbial contamination, and help regulators make an early detection. Another potentially lucrative application is its use in conjunction with GC and sensory testing for food grading. Over the years, companies operating in the eNose market are tapping opportunities from the use of the technology in pesticide residues, postharvest detection of fruit diseases, and monitoring of gases. Some of the other key application areas are public security affairs and disease diagnosis. The last application has considered expanded the outlook of the eNose market, as various market experts and opinion leaders have concurred.

The eNose market has seen some incredible avenues on the back of the adoption of sensors. Numerous industry players are expanding the possibilities by boosting the capacities of sensors. Advances in pattern recognition algorithm are boosting the growth of the market. A growing number of players are actively leveraging the potential of advanced fabrication technologies based on nanosciences to come out with novel detection system through eNose. Numerous players have been harnessing modern synthesis methods to use novel nanomaterials in making electronic nose including nanospheres, nanobipyramids, nanopencils, NWs, and nanotubes. Mre avenues in the eNOse market will open when companies expand their research activities in nanomaterials growth mechanisms.

Electronic Nose (eNose) Market: Competitive Assessment

The medical industry has imparted the eNose market with incredible possibilities. The use of eNose system for detectimg cancer biomarkers. This is essential for the early detection of cancer and hence contributing to the advances in oncology. In the past 10 years, nanomaterial-based sensors are used in detecting early-stage malignant tumors. New nanomaterials are being used to develop eNose for cancer specific genetic mutations.

Another possible area of revenue potential is the use of eNose in detecting volatile organic compounds. Over the years, several industries have become increasingly aware of the regulatory norms pertaining to the capping of maximum permissible level of volatile organic compounds. Another emerging area is the use of eNose in point-of-care diagnostics, and the area is attractive massive attention of academia and industry players in research and development. Advances made un microfluidics have boosted the capabilities of eNose powered by lab-on-a-chip.

Electronic Nose (eNose) Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the eNose market are North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Of these, North America and Europe have been lucrative regions for some years now. North America in particular has seen substantial opportunities due to the adoption of eNose in preventing food contamination and in food grading. Asia Pacific has seen industry players ramping up their research funding to leverage the potential of eNose in medical care, especially cancer.

