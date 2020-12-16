North America OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market 2027 future scenario and trend analysis with key players

The North America OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market was valued at US$ 131,818.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 224,349.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2020–2027.

The growth of the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market is mainly attributed to the factors such as as rising awareness among population about general health issues, and advantages of OTC drugs are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, strict FDA regulation for OTC drugs is the major factor hindering the market growth.

NORTH AMERICA OTC DRUG AND DIETARY SUPPLEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

OTC drug and Dietary Supplement – By Product

Cough and Cold Products

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Analgesics

Gastrointestinal Products

Sleep Aids

Oral Care Products

Ophthalmic Products

Antacids

Feminine Care

Others

OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement– By Type

Branded

Generic

The US has observed the fastest growth in the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market within the past few years and is expected to lead the market in North America during the forecast period. The country is the largest producer of pharmaceutical products and is a leading country for producing innovative drugs. Therefore, OTC drugs, prescribed drugs, and dietary supplements play a significant role in the US’s healthcare system. The largest-selling OTC drug class in the US is upper respiratory remedies, oral analgesics, heartburn, antiperspirants, oral antiseptics and rinses, first aids, and beauty products.

