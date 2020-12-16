Travel Insurance Market Analysis by Industry Size, Demand, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

The global travel insurance market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025. Travel insurance offers financial protection against losses and expenses incurred while traveling. It includes costs for medical expenses, flight cancellations, and lost luggage and travel documents. Presently, there is an increase in the demand for travel insurance services on account of the burgeoning travel and tourism sector.

Increasing internet penetration, easy availability of online travel bookings and discounted holiday packages are among the significant factors fueling the growth of the travel insurance market. Moreover, the rising number of intermediaries, such as banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators, is providing a variety of options to compare suitable policies and prices, which is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, leading players are incorporating digital tools, such as data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application program interface (API) and global positioning system (GPS), to improve distribution systems. Besides this, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has increased individuals who are investing in travel insurance policies to secure their future travels. This is anticipated to drive the travel insurance market further in the coming years.

Travel Insurance Market 2020-2025 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

The report has segmented the global travel insurance market on the basis of insurance type, coverage, distribution channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Insurance Type:

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Breakup by Coverage:

Medical Expenses

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damage

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Insurance Intermediaries

Banks

Insurance Companies

Insurance Aggregators

Insurance Brokers

Others

Breakup by End User:

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the travel insurance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allianz SE, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Travel Insured International Inc. (Crum & Forster), Zurich Insurance Group AG, American Express Company, Insure & Go Insurance Services (Mapfre S.A.), Seven Corners Inc., USI Affinity (USI Insurance Services), American International Group, Generali Group and AXA SA

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

