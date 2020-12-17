Europe liposome drug delivery market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2027

The Europe liposome drug delivery market was valued at US$ 1,164.54 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,160.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



The growing R&D expenditure on drug delivery, growing demand for non-invasive drug delivery devices anddevelopment of new lipid composition for stability and optimization of drugs, the liposome drug delivery market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Liposomes are a novel drug delivery system (NDDS) with a vesicular structure consisting of bilayers that is used to deliver drugs or genetic material into a cell. The aim of NDDS is to deliver the drug at a rate directed by the needs of the body during the period of treatment. Thus, companies in the liposome drug delivery market are capitalizing on this opportunity to increase their research in nanomaterials such as nanospheres, liposomes, and nanoparticles that are active antiviral agents. Liposome drug delivery is being leveraged with increased in vivo and in vitro drug activities for routine clinical practices.

The governments in European countries are encouraging the acceptance and adoption of liposomal drug deliver with an aim to streamline and improvise the process of drug delivery. It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners, and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered in application of amniotic membrane. Companies in the liposome drug delivery market are increasing their focus on drug delivery nanosystems involving major antiviral classes and their transport across specific barriers at a cellular and intracellular level. Thus, liposomes hold promising potentials in ongoing research studies being carried out by healthcare companies for the treatment of COVID-19. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

