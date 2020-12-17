North America mammography systems market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2027

The North America mammography systems market is expected to reach US$ 1819.42 million by 2027 from US$ 1015.65 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Mammography systems are specific type of x-ray imaging systems which are particularly used for breast imaging. The systems are used for early detection and analysis of breast cancer. Furthermore, mammography can help to avoid unnecessary biopsies and additional tests. In addition, the systems also provides clear images of abnormalities in breast. With increased awareness regarding breast cancer, there are various breast screening programs emerging which are hereby contributing in reducing the mortality rate in women.The scope of the mammography systems market includes product, technology, end user, and region.

Increasing Public–Private Investments, Grants, and Funds

In the last few years, there has been an increase in investments for research activities focused on the early detection of breast cancer. The Society of Breast Imaging in the US, focuses on minimizing the impact of breast cancer and saving lives of the patients. It has a Research & Education Fund program that aims at providing funds to support the research and education for breast imaging. The research team continues to receive NCI funding for their research on mammography, breast density, and breast cancer. Thus, increasing public–private investments, grants, and funds provides growth impetus to the mammography systems market.

Product- Based Market Insights

Based on product, hemammography systems market is segmented into full field digital mammography systems, breast tomosynthesis systems, and analog systems.Thefull field digital mammography systems segment accounted for the largest share in the North America mammography systems market in 2019.However, the breast tomosynthesis systems segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA MAMMOGRAPHY SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Full field digital mammography systems

Breast Tomosynthesis systems

Analog Systems

By Technology

2D Mammography

3D Mammography

Screen Film

By End user

Hospitals

Ambulatory SurgicalCenters

Others

Technology- Based Market Insights

Based on technology, the mammography systems market, by technology, is segmented into screen film, 2D mammography, 3D mammography, and others. The 2D mammography technology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the 3D mammography segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

End-user- Based Market Insights

Based on end-user, the mammography systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The other end users segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, hospital segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

