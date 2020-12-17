Asia Pacific dry eye product market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2027

The Asia Pacific dry eye product market is expected to reach US$ 1786.15 million by 2027 from US$ 1200.95 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3 % from 2019 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific Dry eye Product market is expected to grow owing to the rising incidences of dry eye and increasing geriatric population across the Asia Pacific region. Whereas, major occurrence and the consequence of the side effects is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014198/

Dry eye is a chronic syndrome that develops progressively and gets severe with time. It is a condition when a person has scarcity of tears to lubricate his or her eyes. Tears are an essential part of eyes for maintaining good health of the eye and helps in providing good and clear vision. The syndrome is commonly seen among geriatric population and is becoming common among people spending long hours in front of the computer and mobile screens. The reasons that cause dry eye include age, medications, environmental conditions, long term use of contact lenses and accessories. The conditions cannot be cured completely; however, it can be managed by using medical products.

Asia Pacific Dry Eye Product MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Artificial Tears

Antibiotic drops

Hormone drops

Others

By Type

OTC Drugs

Prescription Drugs

The incidence of dry eye is commonly seen in older people of age 65 and above. The number of geriatric population is increasing rapidly across the world. Various healthcare companies design their products by focusing on geriatric population. As the degeneration process among older people is much faster, they are highly prevalent to dry eye conditions. Therefore, the high prevalence of dry eye among older population is likely to promote manufacturers to introduce new dry eye products in the market, which, in turn, contributes to the growth of the market.

The development in the healthcare industry has enabled to offer various hi tech healthcare facilities that have allowed offering increased life expectancy. Countries across the world are adopting new techniques to treat older people safely and effectively.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014198/

The Asia Pacific region is a highly affected region in the world as the outbreak of COVID–19 has come from China. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea have registered the highest number of COVID–19 positive patients. The countries have imposed lockdowns for several months. Few countries such as South Korea and China have recovered from the pandemic. However, India is still struggling to fight against COVID–19. Therefore, there has been a great economic drop in the country, which is trying to recover. The fast recovery from the situation was seen due to the shift of focus of various companies operating in the ophthalmic division.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]