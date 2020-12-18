North America RNAi therapeutics market Research and Forecast 2027

The North America RNAi therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 598.60 million in 2027 from US$ 302.77 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020-2027.

Growing investments in RNAi therapies and rising prevalence of infectious diseases & chronic conditions in North Americaare the key factors driving the growth of RNAi therapeutics. However,high cost of RNAi therapies is the major factor hindering the market growth in North America.

RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell. These RNAi are used to silence particular genes which are responsible for diseases. Currently, the awareness about RNAi is increasing extensively due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes. The approach is widely utilized for drug development. Increasing number of investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICARNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Molecule Type

Small Interfering RNAs (siRNA)

MicroRNA (miRNA)

By Route of Administration

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intradermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Others

By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory Disorders

Renal Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

The healthcare systems are engaged in the development and implementation of new RNA technologies to treat a wide range of diseases. A few technologies comprise genome editing technology, RNAi therapeutics, DNA-directed interference technology, and RNA-modifying enzymes. With these advantages of the implementation, the demand for RNA technologies continues to grow. This increasing preference for RNAi therapeutics is a leading factor that the number of start-ups is rising, which will, in turn, have a positive impact on activities related to the development of RNA technologies and drugs. For instance, in August 2020, RNAimmune, Inc., a spin-off start-up of Sirnaomics, Inc. raised about US$ 2.35 million through the rounds of series funding. The start-up is actively engaged in the development of RNA therapies and vaccines. Such developments in RNA technologies will reshape the RNAi therapeutics market during the forecast period.

North America has been witnessing growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak. Thus, owing to the rising incidence of COVID-19 in the North America region, there is increase in demand for new therapeutic drugs. Research studies on RNAi therapy for COVID-19 in the region is likely to favor market growth. For instance, the study ‘Prospects for RNAi Therapy of COVID-19’ was conducted in University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB, Canada and was published in July 2020. Thus, growing efforts by pharmaceutical, biotech companies and academic institutes is to treat COVID-19 is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

