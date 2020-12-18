Europe Cancer Vaccines market Research and Forecast 2027

The Europe Cancer Vaccines market was valued at US$ 1,387.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,680.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2020–2027.

The growth of the Europe Cancer Vaccines market is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer and initiatives taken by global health organization.

EUROPE CANCER VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines

Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

Antigen Cancer Vaccines

Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines

Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines

By Type

Preventive Cancer Vaccines

Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine

By Indication

Cervical Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Indications

The Germany is the biggest market for cancer vaccinations in Europe. The growth of this market is driven mainly by the increasing prevalence of cancer has led to the development of increased number of studies on cancer in Germany which is likely to favor market growth. For instance, German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) is the largest biomedical research institute in Germany. The researchers at the DKFZ are conducting research on Targeted Tumor Vaccines to treat cancer.

