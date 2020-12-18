North America Cancer Vaccines market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2027

The North America Cancer Vaccines market was valued at US$ 1,875.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,626.63 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2020–2027.

The growth of the North America Cancer Vaccines market is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer and initiatives taken by global health organization.

The US is the biggest market for cancer vaccinations in North America. The growth of this market is driven mainly by the prevalence of cancer, high R&D investment on new creative therapies, and the involvement of major market players in the US would stimulate the growth of this market in that region.

NORTH AMERICA CANCER VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines

Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

Antigen Cancer Vaccines

Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines

Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines

By Type

Preventive Cancer Vaccines

Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine

By Indication

Cervical Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Indications

The American Cancer Society has predicted that about 1.8 million new cancer patients will be diagnosed in 2020 and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States. The most prevalent form of cancer occurrence in the US is breast cancer, with about 276,480 new cases estimated to occur in the United States in 2020. The three most prevalent forms of cancer are lung cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer.

