Boxing Free Canelo vs Smith: Fight Odds, Live Stream and Prediction

Canelo Alvarez is always looking for the biggest challenges. That sentiment rings true as Alvarez faces Callum Smith for The Ring and WBA (super) super middleweight titles on Saturday, Dec. 19, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The event, which can be seen exclusively on DAZN in the United States and Canada, will take place in front of a limited amount of fans, with social-distance guidelines.

Alvarez (53-1-2 36 KOs), the WBA and WBC “Franchise” middleweight champion, steps back into action for the first time since defeating Sergey Kovalev by 11th-round knockout in November 2019 to capture the WBO light heavyweight title. This will be the second time Alvarez competes at 168 pounds. He defeated Rocky Fielding via third-round TKO in December 2018 at Madison Square Garden to capture the WBA (regular) super middleweight belt.

“I’m very happy to return to the ring and continue to make history,” Alvarez said in a press release. “I am motivated to continue to be the best, and I look forward to fighting Callum Smith, who is one of the best at 168 lbs.”

Smith (27-0 19 KOs) has been looking for the big fight and finally gets what he’s been asking for against boxing’s biggest star. “Mundo” fought on the Canelo-Fielding card, defeating Hassan N’Dam by third-round TKO. He won the WBA title by knocking out George Groves in September 2018 at the World Boxing Super Series final. The Englishman last competed in November 2019, beating John Ryder via unanimous decision.

“I have wanted a big fight since becoming world champion, so I am pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division,” Smith said. “I truly believe I [will] beat him and will prove that 168 lbs is my division.”

Can boxing’s biggest star make a successful return, or does Smith show he’s the best super middleweight in the sport?

Here is everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith.

Canelo vs. Smith live stream: How to watch on DAZN

The Canelo vs. Smith fight is available on DAZN in the United States and Canada, as well as globally (excluding Mexico, where the fight is on TV Azteca.)

How much does Canelo vs. Smith on DAZN cost?

A subscription to DAZN allows you to access the Canelo vs. Smith fight.

In the United States, a monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99.

In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $150 CAD. (There is also a 30-day free trial in Canada.)

The subscription provides access to every live event and all the on-demand programming on the streaming service.

To learn more about how to sign up for DAZN, and pricing in your region, visit DAZN.

How do I stream Canelo vs. Smith on DAZN?

Here is a list of devices where DAZN is available, including web browsers on DAZN.com:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles

iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 4, Pro

Android phones, tablets Amazon Fire TV Stick Playstation 5

Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One X

.. Apple TV XBox One X|S

.. Google Chromecast XBox One, One S

.. LG Smart TV, Smartcast XBox Series X

.. Panasonic Smart TV ..

.. Samsung Smart TV ..

.. Sony Smart TV ..

Canelo Alvarez record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5-8

Reach: 70.5 inches

Total fights: 56

Record: 53-1-2 with 36 knockouts

Callum Smith record and bio

Nationality: British

Born: April 23, 1990

Height: 6-3

Reach: 78 inches

Total fights: 27

Record: 27-0 with 19 knockouts

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith fight card

Boxing’s biggest star makes his 2020 debut against perhaps his toughest test to date as WBA (Super) and WBC “Franchise” middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez challenges Callum Smith for the WBA (Super), The Ring and vacant WBC super middleweight titles on Saturday, Dec. 19, in San Antonio, Texas.

It will be Canelo’s first fight since stopping Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round last November to claim the WBO light heavyweight title and become a four-division world champion. He returns to the 168-pound division for the second time after blowing out Rocky Fielding with a third-round TKO in December 2018 to capture the WBA (Regular) super middleweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I’m very happy to return to the ring and continue to make history,” Alvarez said in a press release. “I am motivated to continue to be the best, and I look forward to fighting Callum Smith, who is one of the best at 168lbs.”

It’s Fight Season: Join DAZN to watch GGG and Canelo fights

The undefeated Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) is back in action against arguably the best fighter in boxing. In his last outing, Smith narrowly got by John Ryder in defense of his WBA (Super) and The Ring 168-pound titles. The winner of the World Boxing Super Series in 2018 was featured on the Canelo-Fielding undercard, where he stopped Hassan N’Dam in the third round. As the best super middleweight in the world, Smith aims to turn back the challenge of Canelo.

“I’ve been wanting a big fight since becoming world champion, so I’m so pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division,” Smith said. “I truly believe I beat him and will prove that 168lbs is my division.”

Can Canelo once again prove he’s pound for pound the best fighter in the world? Or does Smith upset the apple cart and pull off the massive upset?

How to watch Canelo vs. Smith

The Canelo vs. Smith fight will stream live globally on DAZN, to more than 200 countries and territories (excluding Mexico, where it will be shown on TV Azteca).

Those interested in watching the fight can find DAZN on a number of different systems, including, but not limited to, Amazon Fire TV/stick, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Roku and Xbox One. Viewers can also find it on DAZN.com using browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.

fight night Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith UK start time, undercard, latest odds, live stream and Tale of the Tape, including height and weight

Callum Smith faces boxing legend Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in the biggest fight of his career this weekend.

The Brit, who is 27-0, beat John Ryder last year to retain his WBA (Super) and The Ring super-middleweight titles and puts them on the line against the Mexican superstar.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Callum Smith: How to watch, UK start time, live stream & full undercard

Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring for the first time in over a year to fight Callum Smith this weekend.

The Mexican is arguably one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers in the history of the sport, as well as one of boxing’s biggest stars.