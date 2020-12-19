Middle East & Africa ventilator market – Business Opportunities, Growth, Insights, Emerging Trends

The Middle East & Africa ventilator market is expected to reach US$ 597.34million in 2027 from US$ 222.63million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020-2027.

Ventilators are lifesaving machine mostly used among patients with breathing problem. Ventilators provide mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air in and out of the lungs. They are used to deliver breaths to patients that are physically unable to breathe in their own. These help the body to concentrate on fighting infection or recovering; and breathe for a patient who is unconscious because of a severe infection, buildup of toxins, or drug overdose. The scope of the ventilator market includes mobility, type, mode, interface, end user, and region.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA VENTILATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Mobility

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators

By Type

Adult/Paediatric Ventilators

Neonatal/Infant

By Mode

Combined Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA)

Inverse Ratio Ventilation (IRV)

Prone Ventilation

High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV)

High-Frequency Percussive Ventilation (HFPV)

Others

There has been a rise in various respiratory disorders due to the growing pollution, tobacco consumption, unhealthy lifestyle, and eating habits. Commonly occurring respiratory conditions include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer are among the most common causes of severe illness and death globally. These diseases can cause acute respiratory failure, treatment of which requires mechanical ventilation. Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and coronavirus diseases in South Africa Will generate the demand for ventilator. South Africa, which now has the world’s sixth highest infection burden of around 618,286 confirmed cases, launched a 250 million rand ($14.80 million) project in April to make them here. The first of thousands of South African-designed ventilators rolled off a Cape Town assembly line in July 2020, the country is responding to requests from hospitals needing them for severe COVID-19 cases but unable to get them on global markets. Rising COVID-19 cases, and the seriously ill patient is owing the demand of ventilators worldwide. To fulfill the requirement of ventilator, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, UAE researchers have built a ventilator prototype in just eight weeks.

The project team created the M061 ventilator system, a modular and scalable prototype, relying on interchangeable components that are easy to source and integrate, in an effort to circumvent the worldwide scarcity of crucial medical supplies. Additionally, according to report of Dubai in June 2020, Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has launched an innovative l ventilator prototype to support frontline healthcare workers supporting patients affected by COVID-19. Moreover, the team has assembled an interdisciplinary team of experts to develop ventilator that would also contribute to the international open source network that has emerged to tackle the shortage in devices. Thus, the covid-19 pandemic has created wide range of opportunities for the ventilator market.

