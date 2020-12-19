Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Instruments Market Rising Trends and Future Aspects 2027

The Asia Pacific market was valued at US$ 2,320.98 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% to reach US$ 6,346.03 million by 2027.

The rise in cell therapy transplantation’s, growing numbers of research and development activities and rising investments for building cell and gene therapy manufacturing plants will drive the growth of the Asia Pacific cell therapy instruments market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of low success rate and cell-based research are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Cell therapy includes the administration of somatic cell preparations by injecting or grafting into the patient’s body for the treatment of diseases or traumatic damages. Various instruments are used to carry out cell therapy to cure diabetes, neurological disorders, related injuries, some types of cancer, bones, and joints, and genetic disorders.

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Instruments Market

By Product

Consumables

Equipment

Single-Use Equipment

Cell Processing Equipment

Other Equipment

Systems and Software

By Cell Type

Human Cells

Differentiated Cells

Stem Cells

Animal Cells

By Process

Cell Processing

Process Monitoring and Quality Control

Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling

The increasing research and development in cell therapy have led to extraordinary therapeutic results in cell therapy instruments to improve the immune system and efficiently treat genetic disorders. Various market players provide several consumables such as reagents kits and enzymes, and many companies offer instruments, equipment, and software to conduct a wide range of cell therapy processes.

The use of equipment is essential for producing cell therapies such as NSC, PSC, MSC, T cells, and HSC. These cell therapy products are derived from animals or human cells and thus require safe conditions from contamination. Hence, the instruments used for cell therapies help in preventing contamination and allows scaling up the transplantation. For instance, companies such as Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, LLC, Invetech, and Cytiva (General Electric Company) have introduced various equipment and consumables for the cell therapy.

COVID-19 has created an extraordinary emergency that is particularly affecting the supply chain. The supply chain disruptions, along with the enormous demand for effective therapies for the treatment of COVID 19 has put healthcare research industry in critical situation in Asia Pacific region. However, many of the market players now realized the importance of cell therapy in treatment of COVID 19 which is expected to raise demand for cell therapy instruments during forecast period.

