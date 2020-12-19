North America automated dispensing systems market to Witness a Substantiation between 2020 and 2027

The North America automated dispensing systems market accounted to US$ 814.69Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to account for US$ 1,479.76Mn by 2027.

The market growth is estimated to be largest due to several driving factors such as large usage of automated dispensing systems in pharmacies, high awareness for automated systems, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population. However, problems associated with automated dispensing systems such as excessive use of overrides in cabinets with patient profiling and placing wrong program input are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

North America Automated Dispensing Systems Market–

North America Automated Dispensing Systems Market– By Operation

Decentralized Systems

Centralized Systems

North America Automated Dispensing Systems Market– By Application

Out-Patient Automated Dispensing

In-Patient Automated Dispensing

North America Automated Dispensing Systems Market– By End User

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

Medication error is irrational, inappropriate, and ineffective medication dispensing that has the potential to harm the patient. Annually, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) receives over 1,00,000 reports that are associated with medication error. Further, as per the study on “Medication Errors” published in Stat Pearls in June 2020, every year around 7,000 to 9,000 people die in the US due to medication error. In the wake of the increasing incidence of deaths caused by medication errors, government agencies across the globe have started encouraging hospitals and pharmacies to implement advanced technologies for dispensing accurate dosage of medicines to manage medical conditions more effectively.

Hospitals are adopting advanced technologies such as automated dispensing systems to store, dispense, and track medicines in order to improve efficiency and patient safety. These systems enhance the efficiency of medication distribution and also minimize the medication errors in hospitals. As the majority of geriatric population suffers from various chronic diseases, there is increase in the demand for advanced medication.

